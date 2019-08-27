Best Long-Lasting Mouthwash

Any dentist will tell you that brushing alone doesn’t do the trick when it comes to proper mouth maintenance. Brushing, along with flossing, are a great step in keeping your teeth clean but the final step in that equation is to use mouthwash. Having fresh breath is obviously a good way to start any conversation, as bad breath can put a halt to the talking. Even though swirling mouthwash will help you, you need one that will keep working for you all day, as not everyone can carry a little bottle around all day. With any of these three mouthwashes will let you maintain that clean feeling longer and enjoy the day.

Best Mouthwash to Combat Dry Mouth

If you’re prone to cotton mouth and any bad breath that stems from that, Oxyfresh Lemon Mint Mouthwash is right for you. Oxyfresh is made with a patented mixture of Oxygene and zinc to help fight odor-causing bacteria. It will neutralize any sulfur-producing bacteria at the source. It freshens and keeps your mouth lubricated. This has been clinically proven to last longer and produce long-term results. It will help with receding gum lines and strengthen gum tissue. The mouthwash is dye-free, so it’s perfectly acceptable for any one to use, even those who have had recent dental surgery.

Best Mouthwash for Sensitive Teeth

Keeping your gums less irritated and shutting down bad breath, CloSYS Ultra Sensitive Mouthwash reduces acid levels in your mouth. The patented formula has Cloralstan, which impedes plaque formation and helps oxidize sulfur compounds to combat against gingivitis. It’ll protect your enamel and decrease the level and possibility of germ growth. It is alcohol-free and unflavored, so it won’t stain or burn if you have sensitive teeth. The cleaning portion is activated by saliva to producing an antimicrobial. Plus, you can change the flavor to mint with a dropper if you would like.

Best Mouthwash Against Bad Breath

If you have any sort of gum disease or an ailment that causes bad breath, your mouth can often taste metallic or sour. But with the help of TheraBreath Fresh Breath Oral Rinse, that can be squashed. It is clinically proven to last for up to 24 hours, keeping your mouth fresher longer. The mild mint flavor fights against bacteria that causes bitter tastes. It was formulated by a dentist to work against halitosis and will help you combat morning breath as well. It is vegan, gluten-free and there are no artificial colors or flavors.