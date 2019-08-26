After all this time, Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is finally about to be released

The Galaxy Fold was supposed to hit stores on April 26th, but horrible design flaws and quality control issues discovered in the weeks leading up to the launch forced Samsung to delay the phone. The company ultimately decided to cancel the release and went back to the drawing board to fix the severe design issues that were spotted. In the months that followed, Samsung kept teasing that a Galaxy Fold launch announcement was on the way, and we finally received one a few weeks ago. At the time, Samsung explained everything it did to fix the phone, and now it looks like the Galaxy Fold is finally about to be released.

The Galaxy Fold was never meant to be a mainstream device in the first place due to its sky-high price. Previous reports said Samsung had planned to sell around one million devices in the first year, at a pace of approximately 100,000 a month. Those aren’t reasonable goals for 2019 at this point.

Preorders for the Fold were available in some markets in early 2019, but Samsung and its partners canceled them when it became clear the launch delay would be longer than expected. People who may have been interested in the foldable back in April might not necessarily want it now, after all that’s happened.

The pre-registration page in China still doesn’t let you preorder the phone, which means Samsung still isn’t quite ready to take orders. However, the new page may be an indication that the release is imminent, and it might help Samsung gauge consumer interest in the world’s biggest mobile market. The fact that Huawei also postponed the launch of its foldable handset to November might help Samsung in the region.

Samsung might also set up similar pages for other major markets ahead of the phone’s release. The company didn’t talk about the Galaxy Fold during the Note 10 event a few weeks ago but with IFA 2019 around the corner, Samsung could reveal new launch details for its foldable handset.