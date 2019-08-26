Best Watercolor Paint Brush Set

Illuminate the canvas with beautiful shades and light touches when you showcase your talents at watercolor painting with the help of a set of paint brushes. Whether you fashion yourself more like Vincent Van Gogh or Georgia O’Keeffe, the art of watercolor is a tough one to master. Having a trusty watercolor paint brush set is the first step towards enhancing your skills. While not many of us will become famous artists, we can all appreciate when a nice piece of art is in front of us. If you pick up any of these watercolor paint brush sets we’ve selected for you, that nice piece of art could be staring back at you from your canvas.

Best 12-Piece Paint Brush Set

With the Crafts 4 ALL Paint Brushes set of 12, you get a great array of sizes and shapes. These paint brushes can handle all kinds of painting tasks and can be used with acrylic, watercolor, oil or gouache paints. You’ll get all types of brushes, including filbert, fan, round, script, and sawtooth. There are even a few angled brushes, so you can find whatever brush you need for whatever stroke you’re looking for. They are rust-free and can be used by any skill level of artist. All you’ll need to do to clean them is run them under water.

Best 16-Piece Paint Brush Set

Built to last, the Benicci Artist Paint Brush Set gives you 16 brushes to complete your masterpieces. With double-clamped nylon brush heads, the ferrules won’t fall out. This pack comes with varying shapes and sizes and all have comfortable handles for any temperament, speed, skill set or style. It also comes with a travel case so you can bring your brushes anywhere you’ll need them. This set is backed by a one-year money back guarantee, as well as a replacement warranty.

Best 20-Piece Paint Brush Set

Giving you a lot of options, the heartybay Paint Brush Set comes with 20 brushes. There are 10 different sizes and with the varying types of shapes, you can mix and match colors easily. These are great for face painting, miniature or model painting, ceramics or craft painting. The anti-shedding bristles and wooden handles make these a great set that will endure for a long time. Each paint brush is between 6.5″ and 7.5″ and the set comes with a convenient storage container. After washing them with soapy water to clean them, make sure to store them back in the container with the tips up, so the shape remains on each brush.