Best Hot Glue Gun

If you’re someone who loves to DIY (do it yourself) and all that could possibly entail, show off your creativity and enjoy arts and crafts or decorating your home with the help of a hot glue gun. Whether you’re making your loved one a birthday present or hanging Christmas decorations, having a glue gun can make your process a lot simpler. Using a hot glue gun allows you to ration out the proper portions of glue you need and it can dispense it in a precise line. While proper safety always needs to be used when it’s on, hot glue guns can help just about anyone during crafting.

Best Full-Size Hot Glue Gun

With the ability to heat rapidly, the Cobiz Full Size Hot Glue Gun is heavy duty. It is built with a German ceramic PTC thermal heating system that preheats in one to three minutes, faster than other brands. The dual power design, with 60W or 100W of power, makes it ideal for both arts and crafts purposes. The ergonomic handle and design make it comfortable to hold. It comes with 10 sticks of premium glue, so you don’t use any glue with impurities that won’t melt properly. The cable length is 140 cm, so it’ll reach a bit, allowing you to use it in your home.

Best Value Hot Glue Gun

Made from non-toxic materials, the CCbetter Hot Glue Gun provides you with superb value. It can handle a range of uses, including home repairs, school projects and heavy-duty industrial tasks. The fire-resistant, thermal insulation materials provide complete protection while you’re using it. It heats up in three to five minutes and keep the glue at a high temperature. The nozzle and trigger give you ultimate precision and the non-slip grip allows you to control it easily. It comes full backed with a 12-month warranty. This also comes with 10 pieces of glue.

Best Mini Hot Glue Gun

Providing you with 30 pieces of glue, the TopElek Hot Glue Gun sets you up for a long time. It heats up in a minute and a half to three minutes for a speedy process. It has a heat prevention sleeve at the nozzle, so you won’t burn yourself. It measures 5.3″ x 4.3″ x 1.1″ and it stores without much hassle. This glue gun has a convenient on/off switch, so you don’t need to unplug the gun when you aren’t using it. The trigger propulsion mechanism pulls glue sticks into the gun with ease. It has an 18-month warranty and a 45-day money back guarantee.