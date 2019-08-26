Best Easel for Painting or Displays

For the serious artist, having a place to work is crucial. There are few better options for artists to work on than an easel. An easel provides plenty of coverage when it comes to drawing, painting, or sketching. Plus, you can always show off your creations on an easel after you’re done with the masterpieces. Easels can give you a sturdy hold, so your work space won’t move as you are using it. You can also use easels if you’re doing a presentation at work, allowing you a better surface to get your point across on. With any of the three options we’ve highlighted for you below, you’ll be able to keep creating and then allow fans to admire.

Best Adjustable Easel

With the ability to change the height and the angle, the T-SIGN Reinforced Artist Easel Stand gives you a lot of flexibility. It can sit as low as 21″ or it can be raised up to 66″ or be placed anywhere in between. The easy turn knobs allow quick adjustments in height and when it’s collapsed to its lowest, it can be stored that way. It also comes with a carrying bag that you can throw over your shoulder. It can hold canvases up to 33″ tall or 25 lbs heavy. The top clamp is spring loaded to keep your canvas steady. This easel is made from aluminum.

Best Tripod Easel

Unbelievably easy to set up, the Quartet Easel is fully collapsible. It stands 63″ high and supports up to five lbs, making it perfect for presentations. You can unclip and slide the display holders to different positions to make your display show however you want it to. It weighs less than three pounds, making it super easy to store and carry. Speaking of storing, you can fold the legs up to make it even smaller. It comes with a limited one-year warranty.

Best Desk Easel

The Art Alternatives Marquis Artists Adjustable Desk Box Easel not only gives you a place to paint and sketch, but also will pop up to allow you to display your work. It can hold canvases up to 11″ x 14″ and can be adjusted into four different positions. There’s a built-in drawer that has three separate compartments, perfect for storing art supplies. It has a handle that makes transporting it a breeze. It is lightweight, weighing a little over 2.5 lbs. It comes with a palette as well, so you can spread your paints on there to mix them.