Best Multi-Purpose Scissors

A new package shows up and the first thing you have to do is try to cut through the vacuum-sealed plastic to free your purchase. If you don’t own a strong pair of scissors, you aren’t getting into that package without maybe stabbing at it with a knife. Having a pair of multi-purpose scissors in your home will make any cutting scenario simple. Whether you’re using them in the kitchen, the office or for doing arts and crafts, scissors can help you accomplish many different tasks. We’ve highlighted three pairs of scissors for you to consider before you take that knife out of the drawer to open a package.

Best Cooking Scissors

With precise and sharp blades, the Joyce Chen Unlimited Scissors live up to their name with the amount of tasks you can use them for. These have chrome/molybdenum/stainless-steel blades to give you a true cut each time and are built to last. They have special engineering so the torque is greater and it will cut through any tough fish or chicken bones with ease. They can be used by left or right-handed customers and the handles are comfortable and flexible. The scissors are dishwasher safe and don’t require a lot of force to use.

Best Pack of Scissors

Fiskars are well-known for making quality scissors and their 01-004761J Softgrip Scissors fit the mold. These 8″ scissors come in a pack of six, which is great for any office or home. The handle is contoured to fit any hand size and the grip is super soft for added comfort. These can be used to cut paper or plastic without much trouble. They are guaranteed to stay sharp for years and they come with a lifetime warranty. They weigh less than two pounds so any adult can use them (not recommended for children).

Best Tailoring Scissors

The LIVINGO Premium Tailor Scissors have been proven to be able to cut through 16 layers of fabric. They have stainless steel blades that measure 9.5″ long and are rust-resistant. These are scissors that are used by dressmakers and tailors as they are ideal for sewing, quilting and doing crafts at home. The multi-colored titanium-coated blades aren’t stopped by adhesives such as glue or tape. The ergonomic design offers comfort for both right and left-handed users. They are individually tested before they are issued, so they come with a lifetime warranty. If you need to cut through leather, canvas or denim, these will do the trick.