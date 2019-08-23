Brainstorming sessions and meetings are a cornerstone of any business. Being able to get together with your colleagues and coordinate ideas is made easier when you can write them down on a dry erase board. Whether you’re in business or in school, using a dry erase board lets your coworkers or students clearly see what you’re discussing and helps ensure everyone is on the same page. Better than old chalkboards that made horrible noises when scraped and wouldn’t always wipe clean, a dry erase board allows you to use different colors to illustrate different points and will keep a message for a long time if needed. For whatever purpose you need one for, we’ve selected dry erase boards to help cover your bases.

Best Small Dry Erase Board

Just the right size to keep in your kitchen for your grocery list, the U Brands Contempo Magnetic Dry Erase Board resists staining. Measuring 8.5″ x 11″ or 11″ x 14″, the slim erase board can be hung or placed anywhere you see fit, thanks to the double-sided mounting strips that are included. It comes with a dry erase marker that clips into the top, so you can always find it. There’s also a movable cork magnet that allows you to pin anything to the board and then move that around the board. It can be used with any kind of dry erase marker.

Best Dry Erase Board Set

Great for a home office to keep your appointments in order, the Officeline Ultra-Slim, Lightweight Magnetic Dry Erase Board has a pen tray attached at the bottom. You get a dry erase board that can come in either 18″ x 24″, 24″ x 36″ or 36″ x 48″, three magnets, a dry erase marker and an eraser. The board is scratch-resistant and will stay white, even after many uses. The packaging comes with an easy mounting kit and all boards are shipped in reinforced padded boxes. This board is also backed with a lifetime replacement guarantee.

Best Dry Erase Board for Your Office

Boasting a huge array of sizes, the VIZ-PRO Magnetic Whiteboard can easily outfit your office’s conference room. With sizes that range from 18″ x 24″ all the way to 48″ x 96″, there’s a whiteboard for you. These can be mounted horizontally or vertically, fitting the aesthetic of the room. It includes an installation kit and a pen tray to keep your markers in that is detachable. The silver aluminum frame is lightweight but sturdy, giving you a trusted product. The entire board is scratch-proof.