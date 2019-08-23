Marvel cut an entire ‘Battle of the Sky’ from the end of ‘Avengers: Endgame’

There has been so much written about Avengers: Endgame since it hits theaters in April (and for months before that), you might have assumed there weren’t any secrets left to learn about the Marvel Studios epic. Well, you would have been incorrect, as Sean Gunn (Kraglin in the MCU and brother of Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn in real life) revealed in an interview that a massive action sequence was cut from the film.

Speaking with Screen Rant during the recent “I Love You 3000” tour, Gunn said that the extensive final battle we saw in the theater did not feature even close to everything that Marvel shot. In fact, there was an entire “Battle of the Sky” which didn’t make it into the final cut. Here’s Gunn’s quote from the interview:

All I can tell you is really what we shot. Obviously, some of the fragment footage was cut from the final battle for good reason. From a narrative standpoint, they didn’t want to cut to the Battle of the Sky, which makes sense, but I all I can say is that Kraglin was wearing his fin. He had the Yaka arrow on him, but it was sheathed and remained sheathed. So, I think all of that qualifies as canon, and the rest of it is up to anyone to speculate on that one.

Those of you who have seen Endgame know that a vast majority of the action in that climactic final battle took place on the ground, as Thor and Iron Man duked it out with Thanos until Captain Marvel and the rest of the gang showed up to help out. Unfortunately, Gunn’s comments don’t tell us whether or not any editing was done on the footage that was shot for the sky battle, and considering it doesn’t appear in the special features of the home release, it seems likely we won’t ever see this footage. But at least it’s out in the open now!