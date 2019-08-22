Best Outdoor Trash Can

One of the most important chores for all kids growing up is to take out the trash. Everybody has had to do it before, whether it’s lugging it outside or just to the indoor chute. Learning responsibility can be messy and smelly but, for those who have to go outside, it’s made simpler with a good outdoor trash can at your home. Whether you have to take your garbage out to the street or to the local dump for pickup, you need a place to stash your trash. After the garbage bag in your indoor trash can becomes full, get it out of your house. We’ve found three great options to help you on your search for an outdoor trash can, so you can make the chore of getting rid of your garbage easier.

Best Decorative Trash Can

Enhancing any backyard, the Suncast 33 Gallon Outdoor Trash Can is a great accessory for a patio or deck. It is made from durable resin that will last in any weather and any season. The lid latches onto the can, so it won’t blow off on a windy day. The wicker design helps it blend in to most backyard settings. It measures 15.75″ x 16″ x 31.6″, giving you plenty of space to fill. This trash can makes your patio or deck look neat and tidy.

Best Rolling Trash Can

Making trips down the driveway a breeze, the Toter 25564-R1209 Residential Heavy Duty Two Wheeled Trash Can is specially engineered to roll easily. It holds up to 64 gallons in its large frame and is compatible with automated or semi-automated curbside pickup. The bottom wear strip adds stability and the thick wheels make maneuvering it simple. Even when it’s full, it is designed to tip with no problem. This can has a 10 to 15-year service life and is backed by a 10-year guarantee. The low and narrow profile will squeeze through your door or gate.

Best Round Trash Can

Built to last, the Rubbermaid Commercial Products FG263200 Gray BRUTE Heavy-Duty Round Trash Can will get the job done. It is guaranteed to never warp, crack or fade, thanks to its UV inhibitor and quality construction. The rounded handles make picking it up easy and the reinforced base also has a place for your hand when you are dumping the trash can. It has venting channels that make quick work of lifting a liner out of the trash can. The rim has a ribbed structure that’s enforced to prevent crushing. Multiple of these trash cans can be stacked inside one another. They come in sizes ranging from 10 gallons to 55 gallons.