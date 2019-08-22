Best Gel Ice Pack for Aches and Pains

As people get older, more body parts start hurting. Whether it’s your knee, neck, back or shoulder, it’s bound to ache or be sore at some point. Icing your muscles when they hurt can ease your pain and make you start to feel normal. Getting a reusable ice pack cuts down on having to bundle ice cubes up in a paper towel or rag and waiting until they eventually melt. Gel ice packs save space in your freezer and can cover a wide area of your body. With any of these gel ice packs we’ve found, you’ll be back on your feet in no time.

Best Gel Ice Pack with Straps

One of the more annoying parts of using an ice pack is having to keep it down on your hurt area. With the FlexiKold Gel Ice Pack w/Straps by NatraCure, you won’t have to worry about that, as you can fasten it to your arm or leg or shoulder easily. You can even move around with it on and it won’t budge. You can customize the fit of the straps to make it comfortable for you. The front of the ice pack has double-sealed seams, so it won’t leak. The back has an insulating layer, helping it stay colder longer. It comes in three different sizes, so you can choose which variation you’d like.

Best Large Gel Ice Pack

Providing a ton of coverage, the Chattanooga ColPac Reusable Gel Ice Pack is a solid option for cold therapy. Measuring 11″ x 14″, this gel ice pack provides instant relief to large areas of your body. It is filled with non-toxic silica gel, making it safe for anyone to use. It can stay cold for up to 30 minutes and is best set at 12°F. It will aid in minimizing swelling and inflammation, allowing you to heal quicker.

Best Gel Compress

For smaller areas on your body, like your forearms, shins, or biceps, there’s the Thrive Gel Ice Cold Compress. Two of them come in a pack and they are twistable and flexible, helping to conform to your body’s shape. They are each 10.5″ x 4.75″ and stay pliable during treatment. Each of them weighs 0.5 lbs, making them easy for anyone to use. They provide 30 minutes of relief and then are ready to be used again after being in the freezer for 30 minutes. They come with a travel carrying case, so you can store them and tuck them away in the freezer.