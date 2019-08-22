Best Freezer Packs for Coolers

Heading to the cooler during a backyard barbecue and you see that all the ice has melted and the drinks are floating in warm water. That can really put a damper on any get together. But with reusable freezer packs, you won’t have to worry about picking up a beverage wading in warmth. Freezer packs are turned cold and stay that way, keeping your food and beverages just as cold. Durable and versatile, they can be used in coolers, lunch boxes, or even to ease a sore muscle. We found some great options to help you and your beverages stay cool always.

Best Freezer Pack for Travel

With a built-in handle so it’s easy to grab it and go, the YETI ICE Refreezable Reusable Cooler Ice Pack is durable and trusted. It works as an ice substitute and is break-resistant, so if it falls on the ground somehow, it won’t crack. Because of that custom shape that has a handle inside, it takes less time to freeze. It measures 8″ x 5 3/8″ x 1 5/8″ and weighs two pounds. These fit great in reusable bags and freezer bags. There are different sizes, so you can get them all to fit in your freezer. YETI is known for their strong and long-lasting products and this cooler ice pack is no exception.

Best Refillable Freezer Pack

When you fill the Cooler Shock Cooler Freezer Pack with water, it will provide long lasting cold. They come in a pack of three and using all three of them is the equivalent of 18 lbs of ice. The cold can last up to 48 hours without having to be refilled. You just have to pour water in it and then screw the cap on. The insulated pack accelerates the cooling process. The extra large pack provides a nice, slushy feeling and will conform around your food or contents of the cooler. They are supposed to be in the freezer for 24-48 hours to receive an optimal “charge”.

Best Small Freezer Pack

Just the right size for a lunch box, the Fit & Fresh Cool Coolers Slim Ice Packs are convenient to use. You can order these in a pack of four, eight or 12, giving you lots of options for extra cooling. They measure 4.75″ x 4.75″ x 0.50″ for a thin but useful size. You can put these in the freezer overnight and have them ready to be used in the morning. Bringing your lunch to work during the summer? Throw one of these in with your food to keep it from spoiling. These can be hand washed to keep them clean.