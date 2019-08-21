Fall is right around the corner, which means this scorching hot summer might finally come to an end, though I won’t really believe it until I see it. The good news is that even if it stays hot outside, Netflix will continue to give us dozens of reasons to stay indoors, many of which you’ll find in the following list of September releases.

There are a number of returning original series, including the animated show Disenchantment, Jon Favreau’s The Chef Show, and The Ranch, which I thought was already over. But the new arrival that has me most intrigued is on September 20th, when Netflix will debut Between Two Ferns: The Movie, which apparently features David Letterman in a prominent role. I can’t wait to see Zach Galifianakis back between those ferns.

Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for September 2019 below:

Streaming September 1st

300

68 Kill

American Psycho (2000)

Dante’s Peak

Elena

For the Birds

Igor

Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures: Season 1

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 6

Moving Art: Season 3

My Sister’s Keeper

Mystic River

Olmo & the Seagull

Open Season

Rebel in the Rye

Scream: Season 3

Serial Killer with Piers Morgan: Season 1

Spookley the Square Pumpkin

Stripes

Superbad

The Lake House

The Last Exorcism

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Saint

The Taking of Pelham 123

The Walking Dead: Season 9

Uncle Naji in UAE

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

Streaming September 4th

The World We Make

Streaming September 6th

Streaming September 9th

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure

Streaming September 10th

Bill Burr: Paper Tiger — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Eat Pray Love

Evelyn — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Shameless (U.S.): Shameless: Season 9

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming September 12th

Streaming September 13th

Streaming September 14th

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Streaming September 15th

Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Steal a Pencil for Me

Surviving R. Kelly: Season 1

Streaming September 17th

Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives

The Last Kids on Earth — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming September 18th

Come and Find Me

Streaming September 19th

Océans

Streaming September 20th

Streaming September 21st

Sarah’s Key

Streaming September 23rd

Team Kaylie — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming September 24th

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming September 25th

Abstract: The Art of Design: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Birders — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

El recluso — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Furie

Glitch: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming September 26th

Explained: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Grandmaster

Streaming September 27th

Streaming September 30th

Gotham: Season 5

Mo Gilligan: Momentum — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming in September

Vagabond — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in September below:

Leaving September 1st

2 Fast 2 Furious

A Clockwork Orange

Angels & Demons

Baby Animals in the Wild: Season 1

Batman Begins

Battlefield Earth

Californication: Season 1-7

Eight Legged Freaks

Emma

Ghost Ship

Gothika

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Hercules

High-Rise

Magic Mike

Meet Joe Black

Miami Vice

Monster House

Mr. Mom

Disney’s Mulan

Music and Lyrics

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Revolutionary Road

Stuart Little

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet St.

Sydney White

The Dark Knight

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

The First Monday in May

The Hangover

Leaving September 4th

Kicking and Screaming

Leaving September 6th

Honey 3

Leaving September 9th

Leroy & Stitch

Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has A Glitch

Leaving September 14th

Disney’s Pocahontas

Tulip Fever

Leaving September 15th

Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries: Series 1-3

Leaving September 16th

Super Genius: Season 1

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D

Leaving September 20th

Carol

Leaving September 23rd

The Mysteries of Laura: Season 2

Leaving September 24th

Portlandia: Season 1-5

Leaving September 25th

Parenthood: Season 1-6

Leaving September 26th

Bachelorette

Night School

That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in the month of September. As always, we’ll be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this every time.