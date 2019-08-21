Jacob Siegal
Fall is right around the corner, which means this scorching hot summer might finally come to an end, though I won’t really believe it until I see it. The good news is that even if it stays hot outside, Netflix will continue to give us dozens of reasons to stay indoors, many of which you’ll find in the following list of September releases.

There are a number of returning original series, including the animated show Disenchantment, Jon Favreau’s The Chef Show, and The Ranch, which I thought was already over. But the new arrival that has me most intrigued is on September 20th, when Netflix will debut Between Two Ferns: The Movie, which apparently features David Letterman in a prominent role. I can’t wait to see Zach Galifianakis back between those ferns.

Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for September 2019 below:

Streaming September 1st

  • 300
  • 68 Kill
  • American Psycho (2000)
  • Dante’s Peak
  • Elena
  • For the Birds
  • Igor
  • Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures: Season 1
  • Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 6
  • Moving Art: Season 3
  • My Sister’s Keeper
  • Mystic River
  • Olmo & the Seagull
  • Open Season
  • Rebel in the Rye
  • Scream: Season 3
  • Serial Killer with Piers Morgan: Season 1
  • Spookley the Square Pumpkin
  • Stripes
  • Superbad
  • The Lake House
  • The Last Exorcism
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
  • The Saint
  • The Taking of Pelham 123
  • The Walking Dead: Season 9
  • Uncle Naji in UAE
  • You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

Streaming September 4th

  • The World We Make

Streaming September 6th

Streaming September 9th

  • Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure

Streaming September 10th

  • Bill Burr: Paper Tiger — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Eat Pray Love
  • Evelyn NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Shameless (U.S.): Shameless: Season 9
  • TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming September 12th

Streaming September 13th

Streaming September 14th

  • We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Streaming September 15th

  • Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Steal a Pencil for Me
  • Surviving R. Kelly: Season 1

Streaming September 17th

Streaming September 18th

  • Come and Find Me

Streaming September 19th

  • Océans

Streaming September 20th

Streaming September 21st

  • Sarah’s Key

Streaming September 23rd

Streaming September 24th

  • American Horror Story: Apocalypse
  • Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming September 25th

Streaming September 26th

Streaming September 27th

Streaming September 30th

  • Gotham: Season 5
  • Mo Gilligan: Momentum — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming in September

  • Vagabond NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in September below:

Leaving September 1st

  • 2 Fast 2 Furious
  • A Clockwork Orange
  • Angels & Demons
  • Baby Animals in the Wild: Season 1
  • Batman Begins
  • Battlefield Earth
  • Californication: Season 1-7
  • Eight Legged Freaks
  • Emma
  • Ghost Ship
  • Gothika
  • Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
  • Hercules
  • High-Rise
  • Magic Mike
  • Meet Joe Black
  • Miami Vice
  • Monster House
  • Mr. Mom
  • Disney’s Mulan
  • Music and Lyrics
  • Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
  • Revolutionary Road
  • Stuart Little
  • Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet St.
  • Sydney White
  • The Dark Knight
  • The Fast and the Furious
  • The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
  • The First Monday in May
  • The Hangover

Leaving September 4th

  • Kicking and Screaming

Leaving September 6th

  • Honey 3

Leaving September 9th

  • Leroy & Stitch
  • Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has A Glitch

Leaving September 14th

  • Disney’s Pocahontas
  • Tulip Fever

Leaving September 15th

  • Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries: Series 1-3

Leaving September 16th

  • Super Genius: Season 1
  • Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D

Leaving September 20th

  • Carol

Leaving September 23rd

  • The Mysteries of Laura: Season 2

Leaving September 24th

  • Portlandia: Season 1-5

Leaving September 25th

  • Parenthood: Season 1-6

Leaving September 26th

  • Bachelorette
  • Night School

That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in the month of September. As always, we’ll be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this every time.

