Fall is right around the corner, which means this scorching hot summer might finally come to an end, though I won’t really believe it until I see it. The good news is that even if it stays hot outside, Netflix will continue to give us dozens of reasons to stay indoors, many of which you’ll find in the following list of September releases.
There are a number of returning original series, including the animated show Disenchantment, Jon Favreau’s The Chef Show, and The Ranch, which I thought was already over. But the new arrival that has me most intrigued is on September 20th, when Netflix will debut Between Two Ferns: The Movie, which apparently features David Letterman in a prominent role. I can’t wait to see Zach Galifianakis back between those ferns.
Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for September 2019 below:
Streaming September 1st
- 300
- 68 Kill
- American Psycho (2000)
- Dante’s Peak
- Elena
- For the Birds
- Igor
- Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures: Season 1
- Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 6
- Moving Art: Season 3
- My Sister’s Keeper
- Mystic River
- Olmo & the Seagull
- Open Season
- Rebel in the Rye
- Scream: Season 3
- Serial Killer with Piers Morgan: Season 1
- Spookley the Square Pumpkin
- Stripes
- Superbad
- The Lake House
- The Last Exorcism
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
- The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
- The Saint
- The Taking of Pelham 123
- The Walking Dead: Season 9
- Uncle Naji in UAE
- You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
Streaming September 4th
- The World We Make
Streaming September 6th
- Archibald’s Next Big Thing — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Article 15
- Elite: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Spy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming September 9th
- Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure
Streaming September 10th
- Bill Burr: Paper Tiger — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Eat Pray Love
- Evelyn — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Shameless (U.S.): Shameless: Season 9
- TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming September 12th
- The I-Land — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Mind, Explained — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Turbo
Streaming September 13th
- The Chef Show: Volume 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Head Count
- Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- I’m Sorry: Season 2
- Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Ranch: Part 7 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Tall Girl — NETFLIX FILM
- Unbelievable — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming September 14th
- We Have Always Lived in the Castle
Streaming September 15th
- Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Steal a Pencil for Me
- Surviving R. Kelly: Season 1
Streaming September 17th
- Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives
- The Last Kids on Earth — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming September 18th
- Come and Find Me
Streaming September 19th
- Océans
Streaming September 20th
- Between Two Ferns: The Movie — NETFLIX FILM
- Criminal — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Daddy Issues
- Disenchantment: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Fastest Car: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Las del hockey — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming September 21st
- Sarah’s Key
Streaming September 23rd
- Team Kaylie — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming September 24th
- American Horror Story: Apocalypse
- Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming September 25th
- Abstract: The Art of Design: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Birders — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- El recluso — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Furie
- Glitch: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming September 26th
- Explained: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Grandmaster
Streaming September 27th
- Bard of Blood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dragons: Rescue Riders — NETFLIX FAMILY
- El marginal: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- In the Shadow of the Moon — NETFLIX FILM
- Locked Up: Season 4
- The Politician — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Skylines — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sturgill Simpson Presents Sound & Fury — NETFLIX ANIME
- Vis a vis: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming September 30th
- Gotham: Season 5
- Mo Gilligan: Momentum — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming in September
- Vagabond — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in September below:
Leaving September 1st
- 2 Fast 2 Furious
- A Clockwork Orange
- Angels & Demons
- Baby Animals in the Wild: Season 1
- Batman Begins
- Battlefield Earth
- Californication: Season 1-7
- Eight Legged Freaks
- Emma
- Ghost Ship
- Gothika
- Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
- Hercules
- High-Rise
- Magic Mike
- Meet Joe Black
- Miami Vice
- Monster House
- Mr. Mom
- Disney’s Mulan
- Music and Lyrics
- Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
- Revolutionary Road
- Stuart Little
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet St.
- Sydney White
- The Dark Knight
- The Fast and the Furious
- The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
- The First Monday in May
- The Hangover
Leaving September 4th
- Kicking and Screaming
Leaving September 6th
- Honey 3
Leaving September 9th
- Leroy & Stitch
- Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has A Glitch
Leaving September 14th
- Disney’s Pocahontas
- Tulip Fever
Leaving September 15th
- Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries: Series 1-3
Leaving September 16th
- Super Genius: Season 1
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D
Leaving September 20th
- Carol
Leaving September 23rd
- The Mysteries of Laura: Season 2
Leaving September 24th
- Portlandia: Season 1-5
Leaving September 25th
- Parenthood: Season 1-6
Leaving September 26th
- Bachelorette
- Night School
That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in the month of September. As always, we’ll be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this every time.