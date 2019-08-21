Best Indoor Trash Can

No matter who you are or where you live, you’re going to accumulate trash. Rather than living amongst your filth, do the responsible thing and buy a trash can. Get rid of unwanted odors and clean out your refrigerator responsibly by throwing stuff out in your garbage can. Of course, taking that trash out is another step but we’ll just start with the trash can part of the equation. Whether it’s for your bathroom, kitchen or office, a trusted wastebasket is a necessity. So take a look at the three sturdy options we’ve highlighted for you and keep your life and home in order.

Best Automatic Trash Can

Sometimes you’re carrying over multiple plates and don’t have a hand to open the kitchen trash can. With the iTouchless 13 Gallon Stainless Steel Automatic Trash Can, that won’t be a problem. It has a wide opening sensor that you only need to wave over for the top to lift up. It’s hygienic and makes your life simpler. It can be powered two different ways, either with a battery or via an AC adapter. It only draws power when it’s needed, making your power last longer. There is a natural carbon odor filter that absorbs bad stenches and trash smells. There’s no need for a special bag as it fits most 13 gallon trash bags.

Best Foot Pedal Trash Can

Just the right size for your bathroom, the simplehuman 4.5 Liter Compact Stainless Steel Round Bathroom Trash Can seals in the odors. The strong, steel pedal is engineered to not take much of a step to open. The inner bucket removes, so emptying it is made incredibly simple. It’s great for smaller spaces, measuring 7.6″W x 10″D x 12.1″H when closed and the height changes to 19″ when open. The fingerprint-proof coating makes it a great option to match any room of your house.

Best Plastic Trash Can

Small but effective, the Rubbermaid Commercial Products 3.5 Gallon Plastic Resin Deskside Wastebasket is an appropriate choice for your office. It won’t chip, rust or dent and fits easily under a desk. The rolled rim adds additional strength for when you pick it up and it comes in different colors, including a designated recycling bin design. You can get it in different sizes ranging from 3.5 gallons to 10 gallons. They are very easy to clean as you can just wash the inside with soap and water. They are price efficient, so you can order them for the entire floor of your office.