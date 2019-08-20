Best Colander to Make Your Life Easier

It’s nearly impossible to hold a pot of boiling water, keep the lid covered to leave a crack open, and then drain the water without having your food slip out at all. Rather than giving yourself a deep burn by struggling to do all that, using a colander will take all the hassle out of draining water. Having a colander will help you rinse off your produce with ease and get rid of excess liquid fast. Whether you’re cooking in a pot, pan, skillet, or wok, you might need to minimize the amount of wetness in your dish. Picking up any of these colanders will keep you away from soggy food and needing a treatment for a burn.

Best Metal Colander

With smaller holes so pasta and rice won’t fall through, the Bellemain Micro-perforated Stainless Steel 5-quart Colander is a huge improvement over older models. The tiny, closely spaced holes drain the water in a matter of moments, keeping it upright so you don’t have to tip the colander. Made from 18/10 stainless steel, this colander is rust-resistant and made to last a lifetime. The handles are riveted for easy gripping and the wide base keeps it sturdy. You can fit over five pounds of spaghetti for Sunday dinners in this colander.

Best Clip-On Colander

Rather than having to pour the contents of your pot into a colander, why not snap it onto the pot itself? With the Kitchen Gizmo Snap ‘N Strain Strainer, you can clip the colander on and just tilt the pot. It won’t matter if your pot or pan has a lip, as the specially designed clips fit almost any round shape. It’s simple to use, easy to store and it’s made from silicone that won’t tear, rip or burn. It has a spout that removes the excess water just as you begin to tip the pot towards it. It is dishwasher safe and FDA-approved.

Best Collapsible Colander

Need a colander set but don’t have a lot of room in your cabinets? Then the Comfify Collapsible Colander Set is right for you. Both colanders can fold into themselves to just two inches high, making storage simple. One of them holds two quarts and measures 8″ across and the other holds three quarts and measures 9 1/2″ across. You can use them both at the same time, making cooking on the stove top a breeze. They are both heat-resistant up to 230°F, so they can quickly be immersed in boiling water. Both have soft, rubberized handles for simple grabbing.