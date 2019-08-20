Best Broom and Dustpan Set

Keep your home spotless and pick up any loose dirt, dust, crumbs or whatever else you may have spilled with a broom and a dustpan. You don’t always need to break out the vacuum. Sometimes, smaller messes can be scooped up with just a few whisks of a broom. Brooms and dustpans are easier to store than a big, clunky vacuum, so if space is an issue for you, this could be the right call. If you need to clean up pet food and don’t want to individually pick up each piece, having a broom handy solves your problem fast. We’ve picked out three great broom and dustpan sets, so you make sure you live in a clean environment.

Best Broom and Dustpan Combo Set

You’d be hard pressed to find a broom and dustpan that fit better than the TreeLen Dust Pan and Broom Combo. With a clip so they interlock, you can store these easily in a closet, next to the washer/dryer, or in the corner of a room. The broom has a 52″ handle that can be made longer with the optional extension that’s included. The dustpan handle is 35.5″, so you’ll be able to hold that and the broom and sweep with one motion. There’s a built-in scraper and comb to get any and all debris stuck in the broom. The dustpan locks in an open position to keep you from having to swivel it up and down each time you need to use it.

Best Whisk Broom and Dustpan Set

There are times when a large handled broom isn’t the best option for the job. When a small broom is better, the OXO Good Grips Dustpan and Brush Set will do the trick. The whisk broom is easier to get into corners and sweep up smaller, handheld dirt and dust. The broom snaps into the dustpan, letting you keep them together at all times so you won’t have to go searching. Measuring 2.6″ x 9″ x 11″, the set can be stored anywhere in your home. The soft, flexible lip extends along the entirety of the pan’s mouth, making cleaning sufficient and simple.

Best Budget Broom and Dustpan Set

For a great value, look no further than the Quickie Stand and Store Lobby Broom and Dustpan Set. The set measures 35.5″ tall and the dustpan folds up flatter and can keep the broom inside of it. The broom is angled to sweep up dirt more efficiently and the handle is made from steel. The pan can be kept flat, so it won’t lose items while carrying it to the trash. This can be used indoors or outdoors, great for a deck or garage.