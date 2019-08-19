Don’t waste money and time by always ordering and waiting for the pizza delivery man. While you may get some money off if he’s running late and doesn’t get there in 30 minutes or less, it’s more fun to take the pizza making into your own hands. Cook up some crispy pies right in your own home with the help of a pizza stone. A pizza stone is what real pizzerias use to cook their pies on top of. It helps give your pizza an even cook and distributes the heat under the dough to bake it quickly. We’ve found some of the best options on the market so you can stop relying on frozen pizzas or delivery.

Best Circular Pizza Stone

Letting you roll out the pizza in the traditional way to match its shape, the Heritage Black Ceramic Pizza Stone is a great addition to any kitchen. It’s proven to pre-heat up to two times faster than other pizza stones, thanks to its ceramic design. This 15-inch round stone won’t stain from a burnt crust or grease and can be hand washed to look like new. There’s no smell involved with the pizza stone, so it’ll keep your house smelling great with delicious pizza cooking on top of it. It is guaranteed not to chip or crack, or you’ll get your money back. Plus, it comes with a pizza cutter.

Best Rectangular Pizza Stone

Specifically designed to cook the pizza dough all the way through, the Old Stone Oven Rectangular Pizza Stone by Honey-Can-Do makes sure you get a crispy pie each time. Measuring 14″ x 16″, this stone will create restaurant-style pizza and help get the crusts to that crunchy and chewy texture you desire. It absorbs the heat and transfers it evenly throughout the dough. The Heat Core design eliminates soggy centers and the lead-free clay design won’t crack or split. This can also be used to bake breads and pastries.

Best Pizza Stone Set

So now that you’ve made the pizza in the oven, how do you get it off the stone to cut it? With the Cuisinart CPS-445 Pizza Grilling Set, you’ll be given a pizza peel and a pizza cutter on top of a great pizza stone. The pizza stone measures 13″ in diameter and is 3/4″ thick. It is heat-resistant up to 800°F and distributes heat evenly to avoid hot spots. Then, the pizza peel can slide the pizza right off the stone, thanks to its 9 1/2″ x 10 1/2″ size. The 11 1/2″ handle makes it easy to control and doesn’t let you get close to get burned. The handle also folds for easier storage. Lastly, there’s a stainless steel pizza cutter with finger protectors to glide through your creation and get the slices you want.