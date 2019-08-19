Apple has some exciting surprises in store for the Apple Watch Series 5

As is typically the case, Apple’s new trio of iPhone models will likely garner the lion’s share of attention at the company’s upcoming fall media event. That said, it’s not as if Apple’s fall event — which will likely take place on Tuesday, September 10 — will be strictly an iPhone-only affair. If history is any indication, Apple this year will also roll out a completely new iteration of its increasingly popular Apple Watch.

Though iPhone releases over the past few years have been somewhat incremental with respect to new features, Apple has really done a tremendous job of adding compelling and exciting new features to the Apple Watch with each new release. From the introduction of cellular connectivity on the Apple Watch Series 3 to the rollout of enhanced new health and fitness tracking features on the Apple Watch Series 4, the rumored Apple Watch Series 5 will presumably offer up a slew of intriguing new features as well.

While Apple Watch Series 5 rumors have been somewhat scarce over the past few months, newly discovered assets in the watchOS 6 beta suggest that upcoming Apple Watch models will be available in ceramic and titanium finishes.

Image Source: iHelp BR

The discovery was first made by iHelp BR, and their report reads in part:

Notice, however, what it says : “ 44MM Titanium ” and “ 44MM Ceramic “. Apple Watch has never had a model made of titanium, and the Apple Watch Series 4 (currently the only one with the 44mm size case) has no ceramic version. The new materials will also be available in 40mm size.

Notably, this isn’t the first rumor we’ve seen pointing to Apple using ceramic again on the Apple Watch. Put simply, this is a rumor with some weight to it.

On a related note, reputed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo last week issued a new investor note indicating that the next-gen Apple Watch will employ OLED displays from Japan Display. While this may not be terribly surprising in and of itself, there have been rumblings that Apple is looking to incorporate MicroLED display technology into future Apple Watch models, perhaps as soon as 2020. The display on the current Apple Watch is certainly nothing to scoff at, but MicroLED displays are brighter, more energy-efficient, and to top it all off, thinner than the OLED displays Apple currently uses.

As for other Apple Watch Series 5 tidbits, previous rumors have suggested that the next-gen device may incorporate advanced sleep-tracking features and improved battery life.

All in all, the next-gen Apple Watch should take Apple’s wearable to the next level. As a final point of interest, a recent report from Canalys revealed that Apple’s share of the wearables market currently stands at an impressive 37.9%, with Fitbit checking in at the second spot with a 24.1% share.