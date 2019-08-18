Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of August 18)

It was only a matter of time before the deluge of well-known Netflix content began to dry up, and to that point, this week’s slate is not quite as exciting as it has been in recent weeks. That said, there are some potential gems in here, including a comedy special from the intriguing Simon Amstell, who hosted the genuinely hysterical British game show Never Mind the Buzzcocks, which you should try to find online if you can.

Martin Scorsese’s Gangs of New York is arriving this week as well, along with the second part of the Netflix original anime Hero Mask. Sadly, the underrated Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy is departing the service this week, and if you haven’t seen, set aside an hour and a half and give it a spin this weekend.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of August 18th, 2019:

Arrivals

Tuesday, August 20th

Gangs of New York

Simon Amstell: Set Free — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wednesday, August 21st

American Factory — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hyperdrive — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Thursday, August 22nd

Love Alarm — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Friday, August 23rd

El Pepe: Una vida suprema — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

HERO MASK: Part II — NETFLIX ANIME

Rust Valley Restorers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Departures

Tuesday, August 20th

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

Wednesday, August 21st

Beautiful Creatures

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in August as well as a full calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s originals movies and shows.