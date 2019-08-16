A ‘big’ Marvel series is coming to Disney+, but is it part of Phase 4?

Marvel announced its plans for the next phase of the MCU back at Comic-Con. In doing so, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirmed that we won’t get any Avengers, Guardians, or Spider-Man films in Phase 4. His comments also implied that sequels for Captain Marvel and Black Panther, both confirmed at Comic-Con, would arrive in Phase 5 at the earliest. The same goes for any X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Deadpool films.

In other words, Phase 5 might turn out to be even more exciting for the MCU than Phase 4. And that’s especially true if the following rumor is legit, as a new report says a “big” Marvel series is coming to Disney+.

Disney+ will play a prominent role in the overall Phase 4 plot, as Marvel scheduled no less than four distinct TV series for the streaming service: The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, and Hawkeye. On top of that, we’re also getting a What If…? animated series in 2021. Several of the superheroes that appeared in MCU films will also star in these shows, which should be clear from the titles of the shows.

Having Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Tom Hiddleston, and Jeremy Renner star in these shows is pretty big for Disney+. Not to mention that all these stories will be deeply intertwined with the standalone movies of Phase 4. What can be bigger than that? We have no idea at this time, other than the fact that it’s “big.” The news comes from MCU Cosmic’s Jeremy Conrad, who learned that Marvel “has something big in active development for Disney+ that will be revealed soon.”

How soon is that? Conrad has no idea. It could happen as soon as next week at Disney’s upcoming D23 Expo, but that’s just speculation. Conrad, who’s shared various scoops about the MCU in the past, has a few ideas of what this project might involve. One possibility is a show about Ms. Marvel, a hero that Feige already confirmed will enter the MCU in the near future. The other one concerns Hulk:

Last year when I learned about The Eternals and the plans for a solo Hawkeye project, I was also told there were plans for the Hulk beyond Avengers 4, but those were much further out than either Eternals or Hawkeye. It’s possible those Hulk plans involve a Disney+ event series due to the issues surrounding a solo Hulk movie.

Or Marvel could just go after something entirely different.

Since we’re speculating, what if this “big” MCU project is part of Phase 4? After all, if it’s about to be unveiled, Marvel could somehow tie it to everything else hitting theaters and Disney+ in the following two years.