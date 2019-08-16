iPhone 11 may feature the same stunning display tech as Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10

With September right around the corner, we’re just a few short weeks away from Apple officially taking the wraps off of its 2019 iPhone 11 lineup. Though Apple hasn’t sent out official invitations for its annual iPhone event, a recent leak suggests that Apple will hold the event on Tuesday, September 10, to be followed by a worldwide launch on September 20.

From what we can gather so far, the iPhone 11 will be a respectable upgrade in the sense that it will offer up some solid hardware improvements across the board without any revolutionary features. Indeed, the most intriguing iPhone 11 rumor we’ve seen so far centers on the triple-lens camera scheme Apple plans to introduce this year. While certainly compelling, the downside is that the advanced cameras will reportedly be exclusive to the 6.5-inch iPhone with OLED display, a device which may be called the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

As for other specs worth noting, a recent report from TheElec claims that Apple’s two OLED iPhone 11 models will incorporate the same OLED display as the one Samsung uses on the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10. This is particularly interesting given that Apple previously used something of a custom and specially calibrated OLED display — also from Samsung — for its iPhone X and iPhone XS lineup.

The reasoning behind the move, if accurate, remains unclear. Apple famously employs a stringent set of quality control requirements for its components, which perhaps suggests that the company no longer requires a custom solution for its OLED panels. That aside, the reality is that display technology has advanced so far in a relatively short period of time that most users likely won’t even notice a difference.

As for other iPhone 11 rumors worth revisiting, we’ve seen reports indicating that Apple’s entry-level iPhone 11 models will boast 128GB of storage. If true, this would represent a nice bump from the 64GB of storage that Apple currently uses on its entry-level models.

Another intriguing rumor claims that Apple this year will introduce a new iPhone color that will look different depending on the angle it’s being viewed at.

All that said, the iPhone 11 will certainly represent a compelling upgrade, but the truth is that the next major iPhone upgrade cycle likely won’t occur until next year when Apple finally embraces 5G.