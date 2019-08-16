There’s no sugarcoating it: taking makeup off can be a chore. While many people use makeup every day because they like the way they look with it on, having to take it off is not a fun task. Luckily, there are some great makeup removers on the market to make it less of a chore and more of a quick experience. Completely removing makeup after a day of wearing it helps take it from your pores, aiding your skin in becoming healthier and less irritated. We’ve found three fantastic choices of makeup removers, doing the homework for you so now all you have to do is choose the one that’s right for you.

Best Makeup Remover Wipes

Piggybacking off our list of the best cotton rounds on the market, using wipes to remove your makeup is an effective way to take it off. Pre-moistened wipes are a preferred method used by many and Neutrogena Makeup Removing Wipes make for a premium selection. These towelettes work to dissolve all traces of makeup, efficiently removing up to 99.3% of cosmetics, even waterproof mascara. The alcohol-free formula is great for sensitive skin and is gentle on your face. It will remove dirt, oil and makeup, so using these wipes daily is a smart move for better skin.

Best Makeup Remover for All Skin Types

Whether you have dry or sensitive skin, the Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water can be your one-stop shop for skin care. You can use it as a facial cleanser in the morning and then to help remove your makeup in the evening. There’s no need to rinse and you won’t have to scrub hard. It lifts away dirt, oils and makeup in only a few swipes. You can just add some to a cotton round, apply it to your face and wipe without rubbing. It’s a simple as that. It leaves you with a refreshing feeling for a daylong clean.

Best Makeup Remover Cream

Touting remarkable dissolving traits, Pond’s Cold Cream Cleanser has been tested by dermatologists. It comes in a jar that’s 9.5oz and the cream is 50% moisturizer, so it’ll leave your face looking refreshed and your skin feeling soft. Applying it to your face dissolves all traces of makeup and then you just need to wipe your skin with a wet washcloth and rinse if you want to. The key ingredients are mineral oil to take away the makeup remnants and beeswax to moisturize your skin. It’s hypoallergenic and won’t clog your pores.