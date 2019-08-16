Best Cotton Round

Skin care is no joke, especially in the summer when you’re out in the sun more often and more damage is done. Being diligent about a skin care routine is an important part of many people’s daily lives and whether you’re taking makeup off or putting toner on, you need something to help you do the trick. Cotton rounds are perfectly designed for aiding you in your cosmetic needs. Just the right size to keep in a storage spot in the bathroom, they don’t take up a lot of room and come in handy in many different ways. They aren’t all the same, so we’ve highlighted three great choices of cotton rounds for you.

Best Organic Cotton Round

They don’t come more pure than the Organyc 100% Organic Cotton Rounds. These are soft facial cotton rounds that won’t cause your skin irritation, no matter how sensitive it is. There will be no discomfort or allergy from these rounds, as cotton is a naturally breathable material for your skin. These easily remove makeup or nail polish and can be used to apply astringent, toner, or lotions easily, without making your hands a mess. They can also be used for art projects and they are safe to use on pets, for more sensitive care. You get 70 in each pack.

Best Stitched Cotton Round

With fine quilting, the ForPro Premium Stitched Cotton Rounds are a step above. Made from pure, natural cotton, these cotton rounds have finished edges and are 100% lint-free. They are 2.25″ in diameter, giving you more surface area to cover your skin. These are some of the most absorbent rounds on the market and they are soft to the touch and very plush. The stitching guards against any accidental tears, meaning it’ll stay durable throughout your use. This package comes with six 100-piece packs, so you won’t have to restock for a while.

Best Double-Sided Cotton Round

Q-Tips is a name brand for cosmetic and skin care use and its Cotton Rounds are no exception. They are soft enough to use on even the most delicate areas of your face, especially if you have sensitive skin. They have a quilted side that’s perfect for applying toners and lotions and then a softer side that will help you remove foundation, blush or nail polish. Q-Tips have been around since 1923 and they offers all tried and trusted products. These hypoallergenic rounds won’t shred and will help you maintain your flawless looks.