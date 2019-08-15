Let’s be honest: we’ve all forgotten a toothbrush before when traveling. Rather than just putting some toothpaste on our finger and wiping it along our mouth or only using mouthwash for a trip, there’s an easier way. Keeping a travel toothbrush is never a bad idea to make sure you’re always covered. You don’t have to spend a lot of money on a travel toothbrush and a travel case. We’ve highlighted three options for you that are worth your money and will help you avoid having to keep your mouth closed on your business trip or from buying a toothbrush at the front desk of the hotel.

Best Disposable Travel Toothbrush

For those of you who didn’t realize the lunch you ordered on your business trip was full of garlic, the Colgate Max Fresh Disposable Mini Toothbrush can be a life saver. You don’t need to wet it before using it and it whitens your teeth. There’s a built-in freshening bead that dissolves as you go and there’s no need for toothpaste. Small enough for serious travel or just for use after the gym, they are sugar free as well as gluten free. The bottom of the brush has a soft pick to help you get rid of anything lodged in your mouth. This pack comes with 24 of them in it, so you’ll be set for a long time.

Best Travel Toothbrush Pack

Boasting the ability to fold up so they are easier and smaller to transport, the Lingito Travel Toothbrush saves space. You’ll get two toothbrushes in this pack, both of which have medium bristles to keep your teeth clean. They fold into themselves, thanks to a flip action, reducing from 7.75″ to 4.50″. You won’t lose the cover that always seems to get lost with travel toothbrushes because there isn’t one. They are made from durable BPA-free plastic, making them a safe choice for your entire family.

Best Natural Cleansing Travel Toothbrush

With specialty bristles, the Travel Charcoal Toothbrush from Lingito adds another element to keeping your mouth fresh. The bristles are infused with charcoal, which serves as a natural cleanser for your teeth and helps whiten them gently. The bristles are soft and work with any type of toothpaste you prefer. These also fold into themselves, making packing them easy. They come with a 30-day dental check warranty. The handle is ergonomic and you won’t have to spend a long time brushing.