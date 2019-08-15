Best Contact Lens Solution Pack

Studies have shown that 75% of Americans have to use some sort of corrective eyewear to see better. For those of us who wear contact lenses, we know it can be very painful to put a dry contact into your eye or insert a lens into a red or itchy eye. Luckily, contact lens solution exists, moisturizing your lens and making it simpler and safer to put a lens into your eye. A lot of people are grossed out by touching their eyes but if you’re a contact lens wearer, you know it’s the best way for you to see. We’ve highlighted some of the best solutions out there if you’re new to the masses of vision correction users.

Best Moisturizing Contact Lens Solution

One of the most important components of contact lens solution is that it moisturizes your dry eyes. The Biotrue Contact Lens Solution from Bausch + Lomb contains Hyaluronic Acid, a natural ingredient found in your eye to help soothe it. This solution makes it feel like you aren’t wearing contacts at all. This multi-purpose solution can help treat dry eyes, as well as disinfect and rinse your eyes. You can safely store your contacts in this solution, thanks to the complimentary case each pack comes with. You’ll get two 10oz bottles in the pack, so you won’t have to stock up again for a while.

Best Disinfecting Contact Lens Solution

Touting triple action cleaning functions, Clear Care Cleaning & Disinfecting Solution delivers proven results. It uses bubbles from hydrogen peroxide to freshen your lenses and provide relief. The cleaning action loosens dirt, deep cleans and removes proteins from the lenses, making them feel like you just took them out of the box. The pack comes with two 12oz bottles and a protective case that has a platinum disc to activate the bubbling and neutralize the hydrogen peroxide. This is perfect for any soft contact lenses.

Best Travel Contact Lens Solution Pack

If you’re looking for the right contact solution bottle to bring on vacation with you and keep in your toiletries kit, look no further than Opti-Free Puremoist Solution. It comes in a 2 fl. oz bottle, which is TSA-approved. It can provide your eyes all-day comfort and is proven to get rid of microorganisms in your eyes that can cause infections. The HydraGlade Moisture Matrix cushions your lens and creates a barrier between dust and dirt. It is meant to be discarded after every use and the pack comes with a new case to store your contacts in.