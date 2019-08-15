There aren’t many things more enjoyable to listen to than someone strumming an acoustic guitar. It fills the air with melody and just hits the ear in such a way that is warm and inviting. That twang you hear is made, in large part, by acoustic guitar strings that are tightened in a specific way to get all that rhythm out into the world. Whether you’re sitting in your room just fooling around or playing in front of a crowd, quality guitar strings for your acoustic guitar matter. That’s why we’ve looked around to find some of the best acoustic guitar strings to help you compose and perform like a star.

Best Phosphor Bronze Acoustic Strings

Depending on the type of guitar you have, the strings should be made of different materials. For great bronze strings for an acoustic guitar, check out the Ernie Ball Acoustic Guitar Strings. Ernie Ball is an extremely popular brand, having been played by legends such as Eric Clapton, Slash, and Keith Richards. These acoustic strings have a natural feel and project strongly, producing a warm and rich tone. It has an Elemental Shield packaging that keeps the strings fresh and helps them last longer. They are made from 92% copper and 7.7% tin with 0.3% phosphor wire wrapped around tin plated steel wire. They come in different gauges, so pick the ones that are right for you.

Best Bluegrass Acoustic Strings

If you hail from Kentucky and were born in the rich culture that is bluegrass or if you’re just a fan, then the D’Addario Phosphor Bronze Acoustic Guitar Strings could be right for you. With gauges that go from .012 to .056, it’s a light top to medium bottom set of strings. D’Addario makes a lot of different styles and gauges and the bluegrass strings give you a warm, bright and balanced acoustic tone. The phosphor bronze is corrosion resistant and wound around a hexagonal-shaped, high-carbon steel core.

Best Extra Light Acoustic Strings

Featuring an ultra-thin NANOWEB coating, the Elixir Extra Light Strings give off amazing clarity. Elixir strings cover the whole string to avoid the building up of gunk, skin, and oils that can make your guitar sound tinny and lifeless. They protect against common corrosion and the extra light gauges range from .010 to .047. They offer a dynamic balance in sound and last a long time. They have a smoother and more traditional feel, thanks to the phosphor bronze wrapping. The strings are anti-rust plated.