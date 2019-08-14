Mate 30 Pro’s wireless charging might be just as fast as the Galaxy Note 10’s wired charging

Now that the Galaxy Note 10 series is official, we’ve learned that the Galaxy Note 10+ needs only 65 minutes to recharge with the help of the default 25W charger. Real-life tests showed Samsung’s charger is faster than the 30W charger that comes with the OnePlus 7 Pro. But a brand new rumor says Huawei’s upcoming flagship will support 25W wireless charging speeds, which would be the fastest wireless charging speed in the industry.

Rumored to launch on September 19th — a month earlier than expected, and right in the middle of iPhone season — the Mate 30 Pro will likely be one of the Android highlights of the second half of 2019.

The phone will feature a more daring design than any existing Android handset with curved edges, previous leaks said, as well as new hardware improvements, including a 7nm chip and better cameras. Battery tech improvements are also on the menu, according to a Weibo user who is a popular blogger in China, per GizmoChina.

Without revealing too many details about the Mate 30 series, this person said the Mate 30 would support 25W wireless charging. If accurate, that would be a massive upgrade over rivals. The Galaxy Note 10+ supports 15W wireless charging, which matches the wired charging speed of several Galaxy S10 models. Phones like the OnePlus 7 Pro don’t even have wireless charging components inside.

That said, it’s unclear how long it’d take the Mate 30 Pro to recharge wirelessly at 25W compared to wired charging at the same speed. It depends heavily on the software, but also on the hardware. Wireless chargers that can support speeds of up to 25W will be required to get the job done.