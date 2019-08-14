If you’re planning on going back to school with a new laptop, you’re going to need a quality laptop case to go along with it. It’s like peanut butter and jelly, only in this case, the peanut butter can protect up to thousands of dollars worth of jelly. Obviously, there are quite a few laptop models out there, so there are plenty of cases to sift through. Luckily, we did all the leg work for you. If you’re looking for reliable protection for your laptop, look no further. Here are some of the best laptop cases you can find on the web.

Best Laptop Case

If you’re someone who prefers a traditional laptop to a Mac, then the Arvok 11-12 Inch Laptop Sleeve Multi-color & Size Choices Case/Water-resistant Neoprene Notebook Computer Pocket Tablet Briefcase is a fantastic choice. This ultra-slim, lightweight, and convenient case is compatible with a number of name brand laptops from 11″-12″, including Acer, Apple, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Sony, Samsung, Toshiba, and more. It’s only around .25″ thick, yet it’s durable enough to protect your computer from dust, scuffs, shocks, scratches, bumps, and spills. With the easy-glide zipper, you won’t ever have trouble taking your laptop in and out of the bag.

Best MacBook Case

On the other hand, if you’re a Mac owner, a hard shell cover should do the trick. Your best bet in that department is the MOSISO MacBook Pro 13 inch Case. It contains dimensions of 12 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches, and is available in a variety of colors, along with a matching keyboard color, and a screen protector to protect against spills. Keep in mind, however, this is only compatible with the latest version of the MacBook Pro, but fortunately, the brand makes cases for the other models too — just make sure you’ve clicked on the right one before making the final purchase.

Best Laptop Case for Versatility

For a case that’s a bit more versatile in nature, you should go with the Qishare 15.6 16inch Laptop Case. It functions as both a traditional sleeve and an over-the-shoulder bag, making it easy to carry around or just to use as simple protection until it’s time to get your work done. It’s made of high-quality soft plush and durable water-resistant material to protect your laptop from dust, shocks, bumps, scrapes, spills, or whatever else you can possibly think of. The case is compatible with a variety of different brands, such as a Chromebook, MacBook, HP, Stream, Samsung, Acer, Asus, Dell, Lenovo, and comes with inner dimensions of 6.1 x 11.4 x 1.38 inches, so be sure to measure your laptop before purchasing. Odds are, however, most models will fit with this highly versatile bag.