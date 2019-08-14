Liven up your party and get everyone on their feet dancing and singing when you grab any of these karaoke microphones. People love doing karaoke because it’s something you can do solo, in a duet, or as a big group. Yelling out the words to your favorite songs never gets old in the car or the shower, so why should you only do it there? Having a karaoke machine and microphone at your home lets the fun never end. So if you think you’re the next Katy Perry or the next Elton John, hold any of these mics in your hand and show the world what you’ve got.

Best Corded Karaoke Microphone

Nothing feels quite like grabbing the cord in one hand and the microphone in the other hand as you belt out the final verse of a song. The Singing Machine SMM-205 Unidirectional Dynamic Microphone has a 10-foot cord, helping you get into character. There are no batteries required and it plugs into any microphone jack on a karaoke machine. It has a wide frequency response and a high sensitivity, meaning you can get your friends and family in on the fun with you. It has a 6.3mm plug and a 3.5mm adapter.

Best Cordless Karaoke Microphone

Of course, for those of you who want to strut your stuff and command the stage, there’s the BONAOK Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone. It comes in 11 different colors, allowing you to match yours to your own personal style. This microphone can do a lot of different things, as it can additionally be used as a speaker, player and recorder. It can be connected with an audio cable or it can be connected via Bluetooth. It has a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 10 hours. It connects to your phone and you can open the BONAOK app and control the music from the microphone. There’s also a USB port, so you can plug the USB into the microphone and play music directly.

Best Karaoke Microphone Set

To make sure you can get all your friends involved too, the Fifine UHF Dual Channel Wireless Handheld Microphone is just what you need. It comes with two handheld microphones as well as a microphone system that controls the volume of your microphones. There is also a jack input for a third microphone, which can be purchased from Fifine. The system has to be plugged into a speaker and comes with special cables to do so. The microphones have adjustable echo levels and the ability to mix mic signals with music.