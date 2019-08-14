Back to school, back to school…It’s an exciting time for some, and for others, it’s a time filled with anxiety and despair. But either way, some new gear will undoubtedly help set the tone for your upcoming year. Arguably the most important piece of equipment — other than, say, a laptop — is a good ol’ fashioned backpack. But now that you’re an adult, you’re going to need something a bit more…heavy-duty. Luckily, there are plenty of backpacks with a ton of storage space, as well as some cool features that would greatly benefit a young college hotshot. So let’s take a look at some of the best backpacks for college students, and ease a little bit of that back-to-school anxiety.

Best Backpack for College Students

For the best overall backpack for college students, we’d have to go with the MATEIN Travel Laptop Backpack, Business Anti-Theft Slim Durable Laptops Backpack. It has, essentially, every feature a young college student would want for a very reasonable price. For starters, it has plenty of storage space, as it’s able to hold virtually any 15, 14, or 13-inch Macbook or laptop. It’s also super comfortable, with ventilated padding and a breathable airflow back design. If you’re worried about taking any of your valuables along with you, there’s a secret anti-theft pocket in the back of the pack. Top it off with a built-in USB port with a charging cable inside and you have yourself a do-it-all backpack for your college career.

Best Backpack for a Laptop

While the aforementioned bag is suitable for most laptops and Macbooks, if you have a larger model computer, then you should consider the YOREPEK Extra Large College School Laptop Bookbags with USB Charging Port. This product can fit laptops up to 17 inches, with an overall storage capacity of 45L, making it a better option in terms of all-around storage. It’s made of ultra-durable, waterproof material, so you don’t have to worry about damaging any of your electronics, which is particularly important, given the built-in USB charging station and easy-access holes for your headphones.

Best Value Backpack

For a combination of quality and value, you’re not going to do better than the Water Resistant School Backpack with USB Charging Port from Vancropak. It’s great for divvying up your items, as there are different pockets for laptops, notebooks, school supplies, etc. It’s also made of a highly-durable, water-resistant canvas, so it’s built tough and will last long. Its a simple, stylish design that will look great for any college student, and of course, like any modern-day backpack, it comes with a portable USB charger.