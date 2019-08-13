Google might owe you $500 if you had a first-gen Pixel phone

Remember that class action suit that Google settled over defective first-gen Pixel and Pixel XL phones? Well, it’s time to collect your dues, as Google owes you up to $500 for those faulty microphones that shipped inside early Pixel units. Getting that cash, however, might be more difficult.

The final approval has gone through The Verge explains, which means you’re entitled to at least $20 if you owned a Pixel phone during the period.

If you can prove that your Pixel phone suffered from audio issues caused by the Pixel microphone manufacturing problem, then you’re entitled to up to $500.

You also have to be a US citizen unrelated in any way to Google, the lawyers, or judges. Also, your Pixel handset must have been purchased before January 4th, 2017. If you received a replacement manufactured after January 3rd or refurbished after June 5th, you won’t be eligible for the payment, however.

Claims can be submitted via the class action site, if you haven’t done so already. You’ll have to make sure you submit all the proper documentation during the process, to make sure you’re eligible for the payout.

Google is willing to pay $7.25 for the settlement, which included administration and lawyer fees. Once that’s done, up to 145,000 people can receive $20 for having owned a Pixel phone. If the number of applications exceeds that, then you’ll get less than $20.

If you’ve paid an insurance deductible to replace the faulty Pixel, you’ll be refunded that deductible as well.

If you owned a single Pixel with microphone issues, you’ll be owed $350. That money can increase if fewer than 145,000 $20 claims are filed.

Finally, you’ll get $500 if you’ve experienced Pixel mic problems on more than one Pixel or Pixel XL unit, and if you can prove it happened.