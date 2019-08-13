Best Utensil Holder for the Kitchen

Organize your kitchen and maximize all of your counter space by having any cooking tool you’ll need right where it’s easy to grab when you keep them in a utensil holder. Perfectly placed right next to the stove, a utensil holder provides wonderful storage for everything you use to create in the kitchen. Nothing clogs up drawers more than spatulas, slotted spoons and whisks. Keep them handy for when you need to stir and store kitchen shears and tongs away, so they aren’t sharp and in the open. We’ve highlighted three great selections to help you find the best utensil holder for your home.

Best Sectioned Utensil Holder

With an elliptical shape that is space-saving, the OXO Good Grips Brushed Stainless Steel Utensil Holder is great for any area of your countertop. It can be placed flush against the wall or into a narrow space. It can hold up to 16 large-handled tools and it has three separate sections, keeping them from entangling and possibly damaging one another. The contoured bottom keeps the tools upright and easier to grab. It has a removable drip tray, so cleaning it is simple. It can be washed in the dishwasher and measures 8.25″ wide and 4.50″ deep. Alone, it weighs less than two pounds.

Best Wooden Utensil Holder

Boasting a sleek design with curved edges, the Oceanstar Bamboo Utensil Holder has a contemporary look to it. It is made from two layers of 100% bamboo, providing durability and stability in the kitchen. It is 6″ high, 4″ wide and 4″ long, making it easy to place in any area near the stove. It can be cleaned with a non-toxic and non-abrasive cleaner that is applied to the surface with a dry cloth. After cleaning it, dry completely with a soft cloth. The wavy edges are great to hang tongs on.

Best Weighted Utensil Holder

The Oggi 7211 Jumbo Stainless Steel Utensil Holder is equipped with many appealing features. It is made up of stainless steel with a two-tone satin and mirror finish, adding a sleek look to your kitchen. It measures 7″ x 7″ x 7″ and can hold up to four quarts. It is dishwasher safe and has a weighted bottom section, keeping your utensils in the holder, even when you’re grabbing something out of it. The holder weighs just over two pounds, making it easy to move around the stove area. If you’re looking for a piece of decor that will match almost anything in your kitchen, you can’t go wrong with this utensil holder.