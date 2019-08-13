Best Patio and Outdoor Mat

Find the perfect accent for your patio or deck and really tie the area together with any of these fashionable outdoor mats. By having a mat down, it can keep your patio and deck clean and also provide some flair for your backyard. They are also very convenient when going on a RV trip, as you can set up your grill, chairs, or tables on top of them. A mat can keep furniture from scratching your patio or deck and allow your guests to wipe their feet before heading inside your home. Let’s take a look at three options on the market that will have you enjoying more time outside.

Best Large Patio Mat

With designs on either side to pick from, the Reversible Mats 159183 Blue/Grey 9-Feet by 18-Feet RV Patio Mat gives you multiple options on how to use it. The soft and breathable material won’t ruin your grass. It is UV-coated to protect your deck or patio from sun and it is fade resistant. It won’t stain and is easy to clean, as you can sweep away dirt and spray clean it with water. The polypropylene mat is mold and mildew resistant and comes with a convenient carrying case, so you can roll it up and bring it with you.

Best Decorative Patio Mat

Add tremendous style to your home by purchasing the Mad Mats Oriental Turkish Indoor/Outdoor Floor Mat. The sophisticated design comes in three different colors and four different sizes. The mat is made from 100% recycled polypropylene and has polyester/nylon ribbon. It is strong enough to be left outside all year round and can just as easily be used indoors. It won’t trap water and is mold and mildew resistant. Each mat comes with a one-year color guarantee and the multi-colored threads are woven together like traditional rugs.

Best Variety of Patio Mats

Providing you with just under 30 colors and designs to choose from, there’s a Camco Large Reversible Outdoor Patio Mat for everyone. From multiple dazzling blues to a replica of the Texas state flag, there’s a lot of style with these mats. They come in four different sizes, the largest being 9′ x 12′. Each mat is mold and mildew resistant, letting you use it on wood, grass, dirt, or on a patio. It can fold up easily and be stored quickly. Each mat weighs just over 9 lbs and is made from a woven plastic. These mats can also be used for a multitude of outdoor activities, whether you’re hiking, RVing or camping.