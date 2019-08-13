Best Cigar Humidor Case

While vaping is all the rage in 2019, there is nothing that can truly replace the taste, smoothness, and overall classiness of a high-quality cigar. Cigars have always been a staple of fine living, and that won’t change anytime soon. You know what they say: “If Arnold Schwarzenegger can do it, so can you!” Ok, nobody really says that, but smoking a cigar IS the one thing you and the Oak can potentially have in common. If you are big on cigars and find yourself with a hefty collection, you’re obviously going to need a place to store them. Well, unless you enjoy dried out, flavorless cigars, of course. There are a few different methods of storing cigars, so we’ll take you through the best. Don’t worry, however — unlike authentic Cuban cigars, you won’t have to break the bank for these.

Best Humidor

Any real cigar smoker will have their own humidor to properly preserve and store their collection. When it comes to quality humidors, you can’t get any better than the Mantello 25-50 Cigar Desktop Humidor. With a tempered glass top and storage capacity up to 50 cigars (depending on the size), this is a great way to show off your collection. A secure seal helps keep your box fully closed, ensuring proper humidity no matter what. A felt-lined bottom also helps keep your cigars safe from scratches and wear and tear, so you’ll never have to worry again about smoking an aged cigar that is anything less than perfect.

Best Storage Box Set

On the other hand, if you want a traditional storage box without the bells and whistles of a humidor, and you also happen to roll your own cigars/cigarettes, this Tree of Life Stash Box Combo is the perfect purchase. The lockbox helps you secure your cigars from any pesky intruders and is made with a cushioned inside to protect your items in the event of a fall. The kit comes with a titanium grinder, UV Glass Stash Jar and small rolling tray, all with the stylish “Tree of Life” logo to match your lockbox.

Best Travel Case

If you’re someone who likes to take their cigars on business trips, vacations, or even just the golf course up the road, you’re going to want something you can maintain both freshness and quality on-the-go. Luckily, the Cigar Caddy 3400 Waterproof Travel Cigar Humidor for 5 Cigars exists for all your travel needs. Made of ultra-durable super ABS molded plastic, this travel case is strong enough to endure any type of travel— it can even float on water and is waterproof up to 100 feet deep. Additionally, it’s made with an airtight seal, thanks to its stainless steel latch hinges and comes with a couple of removable locking clasps and a humidifier disk, giving you a powerful storage option for the road (or air, or sea, for that matter).