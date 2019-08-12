OnePlus 7T Pro’s launch date might’ve just been revealed

Announced just a few days ago, the Galaxy Note 10 isn’t the only exciting flagship smartphone set to debut in the second half of 2019. The iPhone 11 will drop in mid-September, with the Huawei Mate 30 Pro also rumored to be unveiled during the same month. Google should launch the Pixel 4 series sometime in October, and a new leak tells us the next-generation OnePlus flagship might be set for a mid-October debut as well.

A leak a few days ago gave us our first look at the OnePlus 7T Pro, a phone that seems to feature the same slide-up selfie camera mechanism as the OnePlus 7 Pro. Now, reliable leaker Max J. from AllAboutSamsung teased on Twitter that the next OnePlus event will be scheduled on October 15th. If that’s accurate, there’s only one thing OnePlus could unveil on that date, and that’s the new OnePlus 7T series.

The OnePlus 7 was the first OnePlus phone to ship in different versions, including the OnePlus 7, the OnePlus 7 Pro, and the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G. The former looked a lot like its predecessor, while the latter was the company’s first 5G phone.

That said, it’s unclear what the OnePlus 7T will bring to the table. The OnePlus 7 Pro is currently the best OnePlus phone you can buy, featuring a brand new all-screen notch-less, design, as well as a display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It’s also more expensive than the regular OnePlus 7 phone, which is essentially a OnePlus 6T with updated 2019 specs. What’s interesting is that Google is also rumored to equip the Pixel 4 with a 90Hz screen.

Also, it’s unclear how many OnePlus 7T versions we’re looking at. But if the 7 Pro is getting an upgrade, we should assume the 7 Pro 5G will also get its own OnePlus 7T variation. After all, 5G phones are here to stay and OnePlus was one of the companies to launch a 5G phone in the first half of the year. Interestingly, there’s also a rumor that says Sprint will release a 5G phone from OnePlus. Is it going to be the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G? We’ll just have to wait for more OnePlus leaks to trickle out.