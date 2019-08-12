Not every apartment or home has a lot of closet space. Sometimes you have to get creative when it comes to finding places to store your stuff. A great way to save some space and maximize storage is to put your bed or furniture on risers so you can put things underneath them. Having risers underneath your furniture helps you stabilize it from moving around and gives you more lift when you’re sitting on it. You’ll be able to adjust the height of your furniture risers to let you enjoy your furniture to the fullest, in case you have a higher mounted TV or mirror you want to be able to see. So take a look at the options we’ve listed below and stop your closet from overflowing.

Best Variety of Furniture Risers

Offering three different colors so you can match your furniture easier, the Utopia Bedding Adjustable Bed Furniture Risers are great for any home. They come in black, brown or white, giving you plenty of options that will look good, even if you won’t notice them much. Made from heavy-duty and unbreakable plastic, they can support up to 1,300 lbs. The set of eight can be stacked into each other when they aren’t in use.

Best Wide-Based Furniture Risers

If you have a bed or a couch that has wider legs than normal, the Home-It Adjustable Bed Risers are just what you’re looking for. Each base can fit legs up to 3″ x 3″ x 0.75″, which is wider than most bed risers. They come in a set of eight and won’t scratch or dent your floor. Made from polypropylene, they will hold your bed legs or caster securely, so they won’t move around when you’re using the furniture. It comes with a 100% satisfaction guarantee, so if you try them and don’t like them, you can return them and get a refund.

Best Furniture Risers for the Office

In support for your back and neck, using the Home Solutions Premium Adjustable Bed Risers or Furniture Risers on your desk chair or desk will prevent you from slouching. It comes with four 3″ high risers and four 5″ high risers, giving you the possibility of those two heights. If you stack the two of them on top of each other, you can raise your furniture to 8″ off the ground, providing you more lift. These have smooth, plastic edges and the bottoms are flat and level. They can accommodate furniture with legs up to 2.75″ in width.