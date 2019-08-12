Unless you prefer to go to the local watering hole or freshwater well (if those even exist anymore…) you probably drink out of a glass every day. Obviously, there are exceptions — coffee mugs, to-go cups, water bottles, etc. — but most people drink out of a glass. It’s inevitable, plain and simple. So whether you’re a new homeowner or simply want to restock the supply of drinking glasses in your house, you’re going to need a solid set of glassware. Well, look no further — here are some of the best sets you’re going to find, period.

Best Drinking Glass Set

For a standard set of drinking glasses, you can’t go wrong with these Duralex Made In France Picardie Clear Tumbler Set. The set comes with six 12-oz drinking glasses made of tempered glass, which helps increase their durability more than two-fold. They’re suitable for drinking both cold and warm beverages, as they’re able to withstand sudden thermal shock from -4-degree F to 212-degree F. Additionally, they won’t alter the taste of your beverage, thanks to their non-porous construct. And of course, they’re fridge, dishwasher, and microwave safe, making them a durable, versatile, and long-lasting set of glassware.

Best Plastic Drinking Glasses

If you’re of the clumsy sort or you have young children who can’t use a set of glass tumblers, these 13 oz Unbreakable Premium Drinking Glasses from scandinovia are a perfect choice. While the aforementioned glasses are highly durable, you can’t get much more shatter-proof than these, considering they’re touted as literally unbreakable. Despite their plastic construct, they don’t contain that typical plastic smell you’ll get with plastic cups, and they’re heavy enough to resemble typical glass tumblers. Their heaviness also makes them versatile, at least in the sense you can use them to make alcoholic beverages or as slightly-undersized pint glasses for beer. Additionally, they’re totally dishwasher safe, so you don’t ever have to worry about being forced to hand wash on a daily basis.

Best Drinking Glass Set for Value

In terms of getting the most bang for your buck, this Galaxy Glassware 12-pc. Set is an absolute home run. This 12-piece set comes with a variety of different sized drinking glasses, including four 17 oz. glasses, four 13 oz. glasses, and four 7 oz. glasses, giving you a ton of different options when it comes to volume sizes. Made of real glass and dishwasher-safe, these glasses look great for company and come at a price too good to pass up.