“Let there be light” is not just a phrase entrenched in biblical lore — it’s also a crucial statement in everyday life. There is arguably nothing taken for granted as much as electricity. Particularly, when it comes to casual lighting illuminating a room. While lighting systems can get rather complex — and expensive — you can never go wrong with a simple little light for your desk. Whether you’re getting some last-minute work done at your desk or simply need a small lamp to go over your monthly bills, you can never go wrong with a solid desk lamp. If you’re in the market for one, you’re in luck — there are plenty to go around and nab for a phenomenal price.

Best LED Desk Lamp

If you’re looking for a solid LED lamp — something that illuminates brighter and saves you the hassle of constantly changing lightbulbs — you can’t go wrong with this Sunbeam Flexible Neck LED Desk Lamp. For starters, it’s highly energy-efficient, as it uses a mere 4.6 Watts of energy and can still reach up to 280 lumens at full brightness. With an easy touch button for on/off/and dimming features, three levels of dimming, and a fully rotating head and flexible neck, this lamp is a great choice for anybody in need of a solid lamp for their office desk or nightstand.

Best Classic Desk Lamp

For those content with a classic desk lamp that meets a variety of different needs, the Simple Designs LD1003-BLK Basic Metal Flexible Hose Neck Desk Lamp is the perfect purchase. It utilizes a pretty standard 60W Type A Medium Base Bulb (not included with purchase) to help illuminate any small circumference area. It comes with a basic on/off switch at the base, and while it doesn’t have the bells and whistles of some of the newer lamps out there, this classic desk light will get the job done, period.

Best Desk Lamp for Aesthetics

If you’re looking for something a bit more stylish — especially in your bedroom, dorm room, or even hallway — this AUKEY Table Lamp is exactly what you’re looking for. It’s both technologically up-to-date and aesthetically pleasing, making it a great addition to any new-age styled room. It’s versatile enough for background lighting or a more intense reading session, and it comes with a 360-degree touch setting that facilitates brightness adjustment, switching between light modes, and perhaps the coolest feature of them all, the ability to change colors.