Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of August 11)

Another week, another returning Netflix original series. Mindhunter is back for its second season of grisly murders and the conversations that follow, and while the first season had its ups and downs, but ended strong and left viewers with a nail-biting cliffhanger that should have everyone champing at the bit for new episodes.

Other highlights include the sixth season of The 100, a Cannon Busters anime, and a new Invader Zim movie called Enter the Florpus, which revives one of the true cult classics of the early 2000s. Sadly, we’re also losing No Country for Old Men this week as well, so be sure to find a time to watch it before it’s gone.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of August 4th, 2019:

Arrivals

Tuesday, August 13th

Knightfall: Season 2

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wednesday, August 14th

The 100: Season 6

Thursday, August 15th

Cannon Busters — NETFLIX ANIME

Friday, August 16th

Saturday, August 17th

The Punisher (2004)

Departures

Sunday, August 11th

No Country for Old Men

Wednesday, August 14th

The Royals: Season 1

Thursday, August 15th

World War Two: 1942 and Hitler’s Soft Underbelly: Season 1

Friday, August 16th

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

