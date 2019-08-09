Best Water Filter and Pitcher

You’re supposed to drink eight glasses of water a day and that can potentially mean drinking eight bottles of water or eight glasses of tap water daily. That isn’t a great option for the planet or potentially for your health. Give yourself the hydration you need without any hassle by getting a water pitcher with a filter. Filtering your water offers you the purest water and keeps unwanted chemicals or sediments out of your body. Plus, it gives you better tasting water, quenching your thirst in the process. We’ve highlighted three of the best options out there for you to check out, so you can finally tell your doctor you are drinking enough water.

Best Lightweight Water Pitcher and Filter

Perfect for an office, the Brita Extra Large 18 Cup UltraMax Water Dispenser and Filter can last throughout the day. Measuring only 9.67″H x 13.94″ W x 5.19″D, it will fit on a counter or refrigerator shelf easily, making it great for your entire family. It weighs three pounds and can fit up to 18 cups of 1.13 gallons of water. Fitted with Brita’s standard filter, it significantly reduces the presence of chlorine, zinc, copper, mercury and cadmium impurities. There’s a helpful sticker that you can use to keep track of when it’s time to change the filter (every 40 gallons). It has a spigot dispenser and a flip top lid.

Best Long-Lasting Water Pitcher and Filter

Promising long-lasting filters, the Aquagear Water Filter Pitcher is rigorously tested. It is equipped with triple capacity filters that produce 150 gallons of water, making it a long time before you’ll have to change them. It is a five stage filter with two micron pores, including a lead and fluoride filter, that gets rid of harmful contaminants and keeps healthy calcium and magnesium in your water. It has a pour spout and it will easily fit in your fridge. Each Aquagear water filter pitcher is backed by a lifetime warranty.

Best Quality-Measuring Water Pitcher and Filter

With a built-in quality measure, the ZeroWater ZD-018 Water Filter Pitcher is a safe choice. It holds up to 23 cups of water and has a spigot dispenser. It uses five stages of filtration with Ion Exchange Technology to give you the purest water possible. There’s a meter that shows you the quality of the water, so you know how safe it is to drink. It is certified to reduce lead and other harmful metals. It measures 14.96″ x 5.51″ x 10.63″, perfect for an office or your home’s countertops.