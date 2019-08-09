There are few things more breathtaking than viewing the depths of the sea and getting an up close and personal look at marine life. One of the best, and easiest ways, to taking a peak into the deep blue sea is going snorkeling. Being able to enjoy some of life’s most fascinating creatures is made possible with any of these snorkel masks. Giving you the ability to see underwater while breathing, snorkel masks let you gaze upon fish, coral, and other critters. So if you’re heading out on vacation to an island or anywhere near the sea, take advantage of it with any of these snorkel masks and get ready to be awestruck by beauty.

Best Full-Face Snorkel Mask

Most people have used snorkel masks that have an eye mask and a breathing tube detached from one another. The Wildhorn Outfitters Seaview 180° GoPro Compatible Snorkel Mask completely covers your face, allowing you to swim easy and breathe efficiently. There is no tube you need to keep in your mouth as it is built in to the top of the mask. It provides you with a 180° view, giving you the opportunity to view more around you. The separate breathing chamber creates an airflow away from the mask, making it less likely to fog up. It stops salt water from getting into your mouth and prevents you from gagging.

Best Snorkel Mask for Kids

If you’re bringing along the whole family on your snorkeling adventure, grab a few of the Vaincre 180° Full Face Snorkel Masks. They are meant for youths and adults, as you can customize different sizes with their small/medium or large/extra large fits. Each is equipped with a detachable GoPro stand, so you can film what you’re viewing. The built-in snorkel reduces how much energy it takes out of you to swim easily. It has a dry snorkel system that allows the valve to close automatically to keep water out of the breathing tube.

Best Snorkel Mask Set

For those that prefer having separate masks and breathing tubes, check out the WACOOL Snorkeling Package Set. Meant for adults as one size fits all, the mask has an adjustable strap and a silicone face skirt that fits on virtually any face shape. The mask has an anti-fog coating on its tempered glass, making seeing and swimming a breeze. The tube has an anti-splash system to keep water out of it and a purge valve that easily dumps water out of the snorkel. This set is backed by a lifetime guarantee.