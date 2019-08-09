We’ve got one last roundup for you this week of paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free, and it’s a doozy. You’ll find seven different freebies listed below that represent the best out of hundreds of different apps that were discounted on Friday. There’s no telling how long these deals will last though, so definitely download them now before these sales are done.

Your GPS Location Finder Pro

Normally $1.99.

Forget where you parked your car!! This app is here to save the day. This app should be especially handy to travellers that leave their cars parked at airports for long stretches, or for drivers that leave their cars in multi-tiered parking lots. Stop wasting your time and have fun! With this app features will remind you where you parked your car: ** Handy and ease to use with GPS location ** Multiple places support ** Find the fastest way direct to your car ** Offline compass direction to your destination ** Real-time update the distance between your location and the destination

PhotoX Pro Top Live Wallpapers

Normally $1.99.

PhotoX Pro – Top Live Photos & Wallpapers offers only the Best Wallpapers with over 500,000+ beautiful and cool wallpapers, live photos at your fingertips. These wallpapers are carefully selected and are waiting eagerly to be picked as your wallpaper. Our app is memory-optimized, smooth and fast. Here at PhotoX we work hard day and night to bring you the Best Wallpapers. Our caring and dedicated staff makes sure that our content is the best. Our developers work around the clock to constantly improve our applications, and to stay the best! Top Features:

• Choose Live photos from Impressive Live Wallpapers

• Backgrounds are High Quality and High Definition images

• Upload & Share your photos to community

• Cool & Lightweight Photo Editor

• Easily save Wallpapers within the app

• Save Images to Favorite list for later usage

• Variety Categories

• Share your cool images via Facebook, Twitter, Email, Messages and other Social Networks

• Intuitive and Fast navigation through a beautiful gallery of cool wallpapers

• The gallery wallpapers can be ordered by popularity or recent additions

• Updated Daily

The Legend of Ipsae – RPG

Normally $0.99.

Features:

– huge magical world

– dozens of enemies

– virtual gamepad

– round-based battle system

– craft system

– original soundtrack

– quest system

– world map

– dozen of physical and magical attacks

– fast-travel system

– auto save Story:

The harmonious, magnificent and peaceful world of Gaia is in turmoil following the disappearance of its Supreme Goddess Ipsae.

A dark black magic has brought about elusive and shadowy creatures which have staged a strong resistance against the powers of all that is good!

Alongside the sudden appearance of these demonic creatures is an intensified army known only as the 5th Order.

Henchmen from the Order have come all but close to destroying idyllic world of Arcadia.

An energetic young Promoter working as an agent of good, Vaun seeks to take on the powerful resistance.

He gets assigned to thoroughly investigate and accurately reveal the cause of Goddess Ipsaes’ disappearance from magical Arcadia.

Along the way our devoted and enthusiastic Promoter will encounter and fight off henchmen which have been created from the darkest depths of the abyss and recruited as soldiers of the 5th Order.

As a Promoter for the guardians of peace, Vaun receives dedicated support from an enchanted and unlikely mystical creature.

Follow Vaun and his loyal companion, Auron, as they set off to travel across the vast plains of Gaia in search of the Goddess Ipsae.

Along the journey the dynamic duo will make astounding allies, as well as formidable foes.

The allies made along the journey will ensure that the two are able to pursue their strengths and will enhance their abilities in their fight to prove their strength to the Guardians and receive higher ranks, in an effort to bring peace to the great nation of Gaia.

An encounter with foes might set the two back, but not for long!

Join Vaun today as he carries out his journey through Arcadia.

Along the way, our hero will also attempt to acquire various useful crafts including the mixing of magical elixirs and powerful potions which can be made from items readily available on his expedition.

In addition to levelling up in the game and acquiring additional mystical and physical abilities, our hero Vaun will also have to successfully complete a number of fascinating side quests.

These quests will range from basic expertise to those needing a little more experience.

These valuable side quests will allow our hero to level up and in the process, gain access to the elusive Guardians of Gaia´ Sanctuaries, which have been skilfully scattered across the land.

The Legend of Ipsae promises to be an interactive role play game suited for those with an adventurous heart.

Tabi Calc

Normally $2.99.

Tabi Calc is a calculator specifically designed for travelers. *Tabi is Japanese for travels. Flight time:

Arrival time – Departure time = Travel time

Timezones support (City names and 3-digit Airport codes) Currency rates:

Automatically detect GPS and set your local currency.

Easy conversion between local and your home currency (iPhone & Apple Watch) It also works as a regular calculator:

Arithmetic between two numbers

M+, M- buttons

Duration calculation.

Time difference between two photos

Audic – Audio MP3 Converter

Normally $2.99.

Audic /ɔ:dɪk’/ is quick and easy to convert any media to audio and save to your phone. By using Audic, you can easily extract audio from any video you have. You can extract the audio and share it to 3rd app and listen to it later. You can even edit format, bitrate, sample rate, and other meta information. Main Features : * Audic is very fast and easy to use with user friendly UI.

* Audic is quick and so easy with few steps.

* Convert video files to audio (MP3, M4A etc.) files in seconds with the use of video in MP3 format.

* Supports all video formats like MP4, AVI, FLV, MKV, MPEG, 3GP, M4V, MOV, MPG etc.

* Supports almost all audio formats like MP3, AAC, M4A, OGG, FLAC, M4R, WAV, WMA etc.

* Easy to use, play, share, trim and convert by Audic.

* Play a video or audio files with beautiful music player.

* Save or share your converted audio files to phone, Files, clouds etc. Audio Bitrate : 320 kbps

256 kbps

192 kbps

160 kbps

128 kbps

96 kbps

64 kbps

32 kbps

16 kbps Audio Sampling Rate : 32000 Hz

41000 Hz

48000 Hz

88200 Hz

96100 Hz

192000 Hz Audio Channels : Mono

Stereo

Videc – Any Video Converter

Normally $2.99.

Videc /’vɪdik’/ can quick and easy to convert or edit any video formats. Videc supports various types of videos (MP4, MOV, MKV, MPEG, 3GP, AVI, 3G2, ASF, WEBM, WMV, FLV and so on) and various types of audio (MP3, AAC, OGG and so on). By using Videc, you can easily edit or convert your videos. You can edit the range of the video. It also support custom setting. You can change the bitrate to reduce the size of file. You can even edit format, bitrate, sample rate, and other meta information. You can extract the video or audio and share it to 3rd app and watch or listen to it later. It has built-in video player too. it makes you more easy to watch any type video. It has built-in music player too. it makes you more easy to listen any type music. Key Features: * Easy to use with user friendly UI

* Fast encoding process

* Support various video formats

* Support various audio formats

* Edit range with preview

* Convert bitrate and video format

* Custom lots of converting settings

* Edit meta information

* Built-in Video & Music Player

* Save or share files to phone, Files, clouds etc.

* Interoperate with other applications

Line Rider Classic

Normally $2.99.

Draw a track for the sledder to ride on! The classic and super addictive sandbox game, Line Rider is now available with new features to help you create your track:

– Scrub through the timeline to go to any point in time.

– Pause in the middle of the track and see live physics updates as you draw.

– Visualize the trajectory of the sledder with onion skin.

– Move, adjust, and copy lines with the select tool.

