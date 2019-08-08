Google’s Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL specs just leaked

The Pixel 4 marks an important milestone for Google. No longer is the company looking to stand by and witness all of the secrets surrounding its upcoming phones leak. Twice now, Google tried to get out ahead of the leaks, confirming the phone’s overall design as well as a few signature features. But that doesn’t mean leaks will stop now that Google is playing a more active role in trying to control the narrative. And a new report details some of the phone’s key specs, revealing in the process that the Pixel 4 might pack features that won’t be available on the iPhone 11, which is the only rival phone Google cares about.

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will feature 5.7-inch and 6.3-inch OLED screens, 9to5Google reports. As we already know, these won’t be all-screen displays because Google will have a huge bezel at the top of each phone. Inside that top bezel, we’ll have the selfie camera, sensors for 3D face recognition, and Project Soli radar sensors — Google confirmed all these features recently.

9to5Google confirms the screens will feature Full HD+ and Quad HD+ resolutions, which BGR exclusively revealed last month. 9to5 adds that both screens will feature refresh rates of 90Hz instead of 60Hz. The Pixel 4’s screens will match the quality of the OnePlus 7 and some of the gaming phones out there, with Google labeling the 90Hz screen as a “Smooth Display.” The iPhone 11 phones, meanwhile, should feature 60Hz displays.

Image Source: Google

When Google shared the render above that shows the rear camera setup of the Pixel 4, it practically confirmed that the Pixel 4 would look a lot like the iPhone 11 when it comes to camera design. We now have specs for these cameras from the same new report.

We’re looking at two sensors on the back, including a primary 12-megapixel camera with phase-detect auto-focus, and a 16-megapixel telephoto lens. What’s really special about the Pixel 4’s camera system is that Google is going the extra mile. The phone will feature a DSLR-like attachment that may be sold as an optional accessory. The iPhone 11 isn’t likely to feature any Apple-made camera add-ons, although there are third-parties that sell accessories like that.

Finally, the report notes that the Pixel 4 phones will be powered by the Snapdragon 855, not the faster 855+, and feature 6GB of RAM as well as 128GB of storage in the US, which BGR also exclusively revealed last month. When it comes to battery size, we’re looking at 2,800 mAh and 3,700 mAh battery packs for the two phones.

The Pixel 4 should be unveiled in early October, just like its predecessors, and will come with Android Q preloaded as well as support for at least three years of software updates. The report also notes that Google will show off new Assistant features at the launch event, and they will apparently be exclusive to the Pixel 4. We already have a pretty good idea of what these features will be thanks to Google I/O’s event from May, where Google may have used a Pixel 4 phone to demo them.