Best Mattress Protector

Finding a mattress that you love can be a difficult thing to achieve, especially if there’s more than one of you in the bed. Once you do have a mattress everyone loves, you have to do everything you can to keep it that way. Using a mattress protector will add extra padding to sleep on top of, but more importantly, it prevents pests, bacteria, and fluids from getting on the mattress. Whether you have a young child or a teenager with allergies, mattress protectors and slip covers come in handy. Take a look at the three we found for you, so you can make an informed decision on which would be the right one for your bed.

Best Hypoallergenic Mattress Protector

Made from a cotton terry surface, the SafeRest Queen Size Premium Hypoallergenic Waterproof Mattress Protector is noiseless and breathable. It holds up against dust mites, fluids, urine, sweat, allergens and bacteria for up to 10 years. It has a membrane back surface that adds an extra layer and has a fitted sheet style design. It fits up to 18″ deep and comes in every size a bed is sold in. Machine washable, it can work on any style of mattress, whether it’s memory foam, latex, or innerspring.

Best Top Layer Mattress Protector

Giving you protection on the top of the mattress, the LINENSPA Premium Smooth Fabric Mattress Protector repels all liquids. It is made of ultra-thin, hypoallergenic fabric with a noiseless, polyurethane backing. They are vinyl-free materials that are safe for your whole family. It has deep pockets for a smooth, secure fit and it’s intended to be used with a fitted sheet to keep the protector in place. It is crinkle-free and made to be washed in a machine and then dried on low heat. There is a 10-year warranty that backs the product.

Best Quilted Mattress Protector

For an added soft, comfortable layer, there’s the Utopia Bedding Quilted Fitted Mattress Pad. The knitted skirt stretches to fit up to 16″ deep mattresses. The quilted design is durable and will keep your mattress free from stains. The quilt has filled fibers, giving your bed extra loft and the vinyl back secures it around the bed. It is not waterproof, but it will give you an added soft layer. It is breathable, so it won’t cause you to be hotter and is more conducive to a solid night’s sleep. This can be dried on low or be ironed softly.