Best Blinds for Your Windows

Privacy is something any homeowner or renter craves. Just being able to block out the outside world can be good enough, especially if you live on a lower floor. Give yourself that privacy when you put up blinds in your windows. Blinds give you the option of looking out into the world as much or as little as you’d like. The best part about shades is that you can choose exactly how much you want to be able to see of the outdoors. With any of the options we’ve picked out for you, you’ll feel discreet and safe in your own home.

Best Cordless Blinds

Getting cordless blinds makes a lot of sense if you have kids or pets that can pull, grab, or chew on the end of a cord. The Windowsandgarden Custom Cordless Single Cell Shades are a top choice when it comes to easy-to-install blinds without a cord. They are made from 100% polyester and fold up nicely into each other as you pull them up and down. They are customizable up to an 1/8 of an inch, so you can get ones to fit any window of your home. These have a semi-gloss finish PVC head rail and a bottom rail that is color coordinated to match your blinds.

Best Corded Blinds

Giving you a classic look, the Lotus & Windoware 2-Inch Faux Wood Blind can be opened fully or slightly. These white shades can be rotated so you can see a little bit outside, or the cord can be pulled so the blinds go up, allowing you to get as much sunlight as you want. The bottom rail is made from soft foam wood and the tassel is childproof. Each slat is made from PVC foam that is static and fade resistant, meaning it won’t crack or split. The top is a crown valiance with a high profile head rail, make installation simple.

Best Sizing for Blinds

Giving you the option of buying 13 different sizes to fit almost any window, Achim Home Furnishings Cordless GII Luna 2″ Vinyl Venetian Blinds offer a lot of flexibility. For a 64″ high window, they offer from 23″ across up to 48″, so you’re sure to find one for your place. The mahogany look provides a distinct design to any room and you don’t have to pay real wood blinds prices. They will mount inside or outside and won’t chip or dent. They are cordless and the tilt wand controls light coming through. They have a 2″ removable valance and the wider slats offer more privacy.