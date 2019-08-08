Best Blackout Curtains

Have you ever been watching TV in your home in the middle of the afternoon and the sun coming through the window caused an annoying glare onto what’s on screen? With blackout curtains in your living room, you can watch TV without any hint of light to make it feel like you’re sitting in a movie theater. Blackout curtains are stylish and will keep your room as dark as you want it. If you’re somebody who works odd hours and needs to sleep during the day, blackout curtains are a life saver. These curtains are insulated to keep heat in and will allow you to sleep as long as you desire, letting you get your precious Zs.

Best Color Variation for Blackout Curtains

For those of you who are looking to outfit multiple rooms in your house with blackout curtains and you want options, you can’t go wrong with Best Home Fashion Thermal Insulated Blackout Curtains. These curtains come in 27 different colors, ranging from beige and gray to dusty pink and moss. They come in six different sizes, allowing you to fit most windows. They are made from 100% polyester and have a triple weave fabric construction to block out the sunlight and harmful UV rays. The insulating fabric locks in heat and cold, saving you on heating and electric. It can be hung either by a back tab or a rod pocket, giving you versatility.

Best Noise-Reducing Blackout Curtains

Not only do the NICETOWN Thermal Insulated Grommet Blackout Curtains keep the sun out of your room, but they also keep the noise down as well. Their innovative triple weave technology cancels out extraneous sound, allowing you to enjoy more sleep or your TV or music in peace. They impede 85-99% of light, so your furniture won’t fade. They come in two sets with six grommets apiece at the top. They are thread trimmed and wrinkle free while being able to be cleaned in a washing machine.

Best Budget Blackout Curtains

If you’re looking to save some money but still keep your apartment insulated, the Deconovo Room Darkening Thermal Insulating Blackout Grommet Window Curtains will do the trick. There are six silver grommets on each curtain, making hanging them a breeze. They are silky and soft to the touch, giving you style and substance for your home. You can buy one panel per order. They are machine washable and can be dried with a warm iron. The curtains in darker colors block out sunlight better. To give yourself privacy for a fraction of the price of other curtains, these are great.