Surprise! Apple just released iOS 13 beta 6 and iPadOS beta 6 for developers — seemingly a bit ahead of schedule since iOS 13 beta 5 was released just last week. That makes sense though because beta 5 was reeeeeeeeeally buggy. We expect tons of beta fixes and stability improvements in iOS 13 beta 6 and the comparable iPadOS build, and there should be a few new features to be found as well.

Are you wondering if your device is compatible with iOS 13 or iPadOS 13? Almost everything capable of running iOS 12 is also compatible with iOS 13, but there are a few exceptions. Here’s the full list of compatible devices:

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 3rd generation

iPad Air 2

iPad 6th generation

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPod touch 7th generation

As we’re sure you know by now, installing a new iOS 13 or iPadOS beta on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch couldn’t be easier. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update. This is a beta, after all, so anything can happen.