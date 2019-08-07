Best Planter to Spruce Up Your Home

The saying “Stop and smell the roses” reminds you to take time and enjoy the beautiful things in life. Some of the most beautiful things can be those roses or any other flowers you like. Surround yourself with flowers and plants you’re particularly fond of when you do some at-home gardening in these planters. Planters are a great way to house and display your plants and they make it easy to maintain upkeep. By using planters for potting, you can control where you place them to best get your vegetation sunlight. We’ve found three great options for you to try, so you start picking out your plants and remember to stop and smell.

Best Plastic Design Planter

If you like the look of old wood, say hello to the Classic Home and Garden HD1-1027 DisOak Whiskey Barrel. This looks like a classic distressed whiskey barrel that is finished with pewter bands around it. The UV-coated finish protects it from fading and also keeps it from becoming worn by weather. The top diameter is 20.5″ and the height is 12.5″. It can hold 12.5 gallons and has drainage holes so it can be used outdoors. These come in three different sizes, so you can fill out your whole deck or patio area.

Best Tall Planter

Offering you durability to put large plants or long flower boxes inside, the Adams Manufacturing 9303-60-3700 36-Inch Deluxe Garden Planter is great for any outdoor spot. It measures 36″ L x 15.5″ W x 34″ H with four legs, giving it a table look and allowing you to do your gardening standing up, rather than having to kneel down. The top portion can support up to 150 lbs and the bottom shelf can hold up to 15 lbs. The legs are removable, so you can store this easily in the winter. There’s a drainage hole that easily opens and the durable resin construction won’t rust or peel.

Best Grow Bag Planter

For a distinct look that will help your plants flourish, the WINNER OUTFITTERS 6-Pack 7 Gallon Grow Bags / Aeration Fabric Pots with Handles could be just what you’ve been looking for. They are made from non-woven fabric that prevent the roots from circling. Plus, they air-prune the plant’s root structure, allowing it to grown downward. The handles make them easy to transport and the design keeps the soil warm in the winter and cooler in the summer. They measure 13.8″ x 11.8″ and have a double X-shaped stitching, so they won’t rip. Oxygen can penetrate the felt walls, allowing plants to grow faster.