Best Gardening Shovel

For those of us who have a “green thumb”, getting out there and planting a garden is one of the best parts of the year. But it’s nearly impossible to get the garden of your dreams without having a handy shovel to do the digging for you. Being able to cut through grass, dirt, and even to help get rid of rocks is imperative when you’re planning and planting a garden. There’s only so much you can do with your own hands and paying for professional landscapers can really cost you a pretty penny. We’ve found shovels of all sizes for you to create that picturesque backyard.

Best Hand Shovel Set

Ideal to accomplish a lot of tasks such as digging, weeding and pruning, the Fiskars Softouch Garden Tool 3 Piece Set is great as a starter set. It comes with a trowel to be used for digging for planting or turning up new soil for an already planted plant, a cultivator with three, long tines to loosen soil and pull up weeds, and then a transplanter with gradation marks to make moving plants simple. Each has a soft, ergonomic handle to reduce hand and wrist fatigue when trying to break soil. The handle also has a built-in hook at the end for easy storage. They each have a polished aluminum head that won’t rust or snap off.

Best Mini Shovel

Measuring just over two feet in length, the Bond LH015 Mini D Handle Shovel is easily stored and can effectively get the job done. The durable heat-treated head is meant to move and lift the soil with ease. The D handle shape provides a comfortable grip that’s lightweight and strong. The shovel is covered in powder coated paint, so it won’t rust or wear quickly. It comes with a five-year guarantee, meaning you can give it a shot for your gardening needs.

Best Shovel for Tough Dirt

If you’re having trouble with tough dirt or roots, give the Radius Garden 22011 Root Slayer Shovel a try. The O-shaped handle is patented to give you four times the gripping surface and room for both hands to supply extra leverage. It is meant to relieve stress on your hands and wrist when you are digging deep into the earth. The inverted V-shaped head has specially designed teeth that are jagged to rip through dirt. The blade is made from powder-coated carbon steel and the shaft is made of resin-encased carbon steel. This shovel can be used by any age of home gardener.