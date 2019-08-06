Best Pants for Outdoor Activities

When the weather chills a bit, you’re going to want a lightweight pair of pants if you need to do outdoor activities. Whether you’re hiking, doing yard work, or planning a family outing, you’ll want to be able to move comfortably and easily. With any of these pairs of pants meant for the outdoors, you can enjoy the fall to the fullest. Loaded with extra pockets and made from tear-resistant material, these pairs of pants help you get where you need to go. So if you’re preparing to watch your kid’s soccer game in the rain or climbing up your nearest trail, check out any of the pants we’ve highlighted for you.

Best Cargo Pants for Men

Made from strong fabric, CQR Men’s Tactical Pants Lightweight EDC Assault Cargo are built to last. The Duratex fabric repels liquids and dirt, keeping you dry and clean. The 65% polyester / 35% cotton blend won’t rip and it has high-density, high-strength metal alloy snap buttons. These are designed to resemble military and tactical grade performance pants. They have eight multi-purpose cargo pockets for storing a number of things, including tools or equipment. They also have an upgraded front flap pocket as well as a metal alloy zipper. They won’t fade or shrink and come in just shy of 40 different colors and designs.

Best Outdoor Pants for Women

Easily rolled up to become capri pants, the prAna Women’s Halle Pant are durable and versatile. Constructed with 97% nylon and 3% spandex, these pants are made with Stretch Zion fabric, that offers a four-way stretch, is water-resistant, dries quickly, and gives you sun protection. There’s a hidden zip stash pocket, button fly and they come in either straight or relaxed fit for your legs. They are 4″ high and 7″ wide and come in 10 different colors. These are hand wash only and come in various sizes.

Best Convertible Pants

If you’re heading out and there’s a chance it’s going to be warmer later in the day, cover all your bases by picking up a pair of Columbia Men’s Silver Ridge Convertible Pants. These have zip-off legs, so you can convert them from pants to shorts in no time. These are made from 100% nylon and have UPF 50+ protection, as well as Omni-Wick technology that pulls moisture away. There are a lot of great features, including a security pocket with a zip closure, side pockets with hook and loop closures, and mesh pocket bags. The waist is partially elastic, increasing your mobility. You can do just about anything outdoors in these pants.