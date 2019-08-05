Best Water Shoe for Kids

Summer is in full swing and many decide to beat the heat by heading to their local community pool or water park. For those with kids, having your children wandering around pool areas in flip flops or barefoot isn’t ideal. First of all, kids tend to lose their shoes and sandals won’t cut it. Secondly, there’s plenty of reasons to slip and fall without any traction. That’s why you need to check out these water shoes made for kids. Water shoes can help your children’s feet stay safe almost anywhere there’s water. So if you’re down by the beach, the lake, or even heading into your own backyard to your pool, make sure you keep your children’s feet out of harm’s way.

Best Designs For a Kid’s Water Shoe

Give your kid a water shoe that not only protects their feet but also makes them smile. The Bigib Toddler Kids Swim Water Shoes have 13 different designs, all with an animal or aquamarine theme. From whales and octopuses to unicorns and cats, there’s a style for any kid. The fabric upper portion of the shoe is comfortable and provides a close fit, so it won’t slip off. The rubber outsole is slip-resistant, keeping your child’s feet on the ground. The shoes are unisex and the smooth neck design won’t scratch or scrape when being take on or off. Best of all, they are breathable and won’t hold odors.

Best Water Shoe for Any Outdoor Activity

Thanks to its durable outsole made from sturdy rubber, the VIFUUR Water Sports Shoes are great for many different activities. They can be worn for jogging, running, walking on the beach, yoga, swimming, sailing, and boating just to name a few. With over 45 different colors and designs and with sizes that fit both adults and kids, these can fit any member of your family. The shoes have a stretchy top portion that makes it feel almost like a sock. The breathable material won’t chafe and will dry quickly.

Best Water Sandal for Kids

With a unique design that resembles more of a sandal or sneaker, the Stride Rite Made 2 Play Phibian Sneaker Sandal Water Shoe can keep up with your child. With sizes that range from toddlers to adolescents, the synthetic-soled shoe is great for all ages of kid. They are machine washable or can easily be hosed off when they need to be cleaned. They have a secure latch and closure, so you can tighten the shoe depending on your size. These dry quickly, thanks to their breathable holes and they are slip-resistant with a solid tread.